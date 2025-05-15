The Minnesota Wild Caught A Stray In An NFL Schedule Release Video

The Minnesota Wild were just trying to enjoy their offseason when the Chargers reminded them of their playoff woes.

The NFL schedule release has basically turned into a mini-film festival with teams trying to one up each other, usually going the comedic route, and miraculously, we usually have a couple of great ones.

One of the standouts in this year's crop belonged to the Los Angeles Chargers.

There were a couple of great moments. I laughed out loud when they revealed their game against the Colts by having some players race around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway while Anthony Richardson runs out of gas and quits the race.

That's so good.

But another cross-sport moment left me a little more confused, and that was when the Chargers revealed their game against the Minnesota Vikings. In a castle or mead hall or blacksmith's shop (I couldn't really tell what it was) being explored by Minecraft-ified versions of ex-Viking Sam Darnold and head coach Kevin O'Connell, there were a pair of banners.

One of them featured the Minnesota Wild logo and proclaimed the team's run of eight quarterfinal runner-up finishes from 2015-25.

The Wild are becoming increasingly known for their first-round bow-outs — including this year when they were quickly dispatched by the Vegas Golden Knights — and it's hilarious to see them get a little ribbing in this video, but I've got to say, I didn't realize anyone had this much beef with the Wild.

They're not a team with any super-intense rivalries, especially not with the Los Angeles Kings.

I don't know whose call it was to take a shot at the wild, but I like to think that some animator was tasked with putting together the Minnesota scene and was like, "Alright, it's finally time to let 'er rip."

Whatever the explanation, it was all in good fun — and legitimately funny — and we can always use more of that sort of thing in sports.