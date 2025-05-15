Chargers Employee Smartly Defends Comedy With Simple Comment

The Los Angeles Chargers aren't afraid to hit their fans with some comedy.

If you're an OutKick reader, then there's almost a 100% chance you love comedy. Great comedy and humor are signs of a free society.

They're pillars of a healthy society with free speech. Unfortunately, there are a lot of losers who are too easily offended.

The Chargers don't care.

Los Angeles Chargers defend comedy.

The Chargers have a history of taking shots in their schedule release video. Some notable examples include putting Harrison Butker in a kitchen, a Chiefs fan robbing banks and an ad for single cougars, seemingly a possible jab at Zach Wilson.

Some people might not be fans of the Chargers' antics, but social media manager Megan Julian thinks comedy is a good thing.

She's, of course, 100% correct.

"Luckily, we work at a place that really understands the value of social and the ability to make a joke, and that not everything has to be serious all the time," Julian said during a Wednesday appearance on CNN when asked about the cracking jokes schedule release videos.

This is the perfect comment from Julian, and it's one people should apply to their daily lives. You don't have to like every joke, but you should always defend the right of someone to attempt a joke.

Trust me, you don't want to live in a world where humor is censored. You want to live in a world where comedy is free-flowing, pushes the limits and where no topic is considered too taboo to crack jokes about.

You'd think that'd be common sense for everyone, but the reality is that it's not. Some people just take themselves way too seriously. Life is too short to associate with people like that.

Have fun, make jokes and never apologize for enjoying comedy. Props to Megan Julian for sharing some wisdom while on CNN.