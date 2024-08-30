Minnesota Makes Embarrassing Mistake After Tough Loss To North Carolina: VIDEO

The Minnesota Gophers suffered an embarrassing moment after falling to North Carolina.

The Gophers lost 19-17 to Mack Brown and the Tar Heels on a missed field goal at the end of the game. Once again, college kickers remain among the most unpredictable things in all of life.

However, the tough moments didn't end with the missed kick. It got worse from there.

Minnesota fires off fireworks after losing to North Carolina.

Lots of college football programs keep fireworks or cannons on standby in case the team wins. It's a bit of a cherry on top of the sundae.

The protocol is pretty obvious and simple. You launch the explosives if the home team wins. Extremely cut and dry.

Well, someone was a bit too quick on the trigger Thursday night, and lit them off, despite the team losing by two to UNC.

You can watch the unfortunate mistake below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tough break for the person responsible for running the fireworks, and there are plenty of jokes and reactions floating around the internet.

It's moments like this one that remind us just how fun college football is at its core. Yes, we take the action on the field insanely seriously, but you simply can't beat the randomness of the atmosphere, fans and stuff that happens.

A woman was crushed during the Kansas game and Minnesota fired off fireworks after losing, and that all happened before Friday even showed up.

How can you not love this sport?

Best of luck next time to the Gophers. It certainly appears they could use all the help they can get. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.