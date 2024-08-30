Kansas Football Player Accidentally Crushes Random Woman On Sideline: VIDEO

A woman got her world rocked Thursday night during the Kansas/Lindenwood football game.

The Jayhawks smoked the Lindenwood Lions 48-3 to get the season started, and it was certainly an impressive week one performance from Lance Leipold's team.

It looks like Kansas continues to be heading in the proper direction, but the most exciting moment of the game came from the sideline.

Woman takes hit like a champ during Kansas/Lindenwood game.

Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. accidentally ran into a woman on the sidelines and absolutely lit her up. He did his best to pull up, but it ultimately made no difference.

She went down and he quickly rushed to help her up. Watch the wild moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

All things considered, I think it's safe to say she took that hit much better than most people would have. She didn't stay down long at all after getting steamrolled by a guy in pads who is listed at 220 pounds.

Not only did Hishaw run her over, but he came in hot with plenty of speed behind him. Clearly, it was a complete accident, but that doesn't erase the fact she got hit by a truck of a human.

Yet, she didn't stay down. She popped up and even appeared to be smiling. If that's not an alpha energy move, then I don't know what is.

Props to the young woman for handling it like a pro. That's the kind of grit and energy I want on my team every day of the week. Let me know what you think of her response at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.