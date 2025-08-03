Golfer Makes Insane Hole-In-One After Ball Ricochets Off Playing Partner's During Women's British Open

There is a serious aspect of luck involved with every hole-in-one ever made, but the ace Mimi Rhodes managed to make during the final round of the Women's British Open on Sunday is in a category of its own.

Playing the 184-yard fifth hole at Royal Porthcawl, Rhodes' playing partner, Steph Kyriacou, had the honors on the tee and managed to hit her tee shot to an inch from the cup. A betting man would say that there was no way Rhodes could hit it inside of Kyriacou, but they would be wrong.

After a perfect strike, Rhodes' ball hit Kyriacou's with perfect pace, ricocheted to the right, and found the bottom of the cup.

Nothing like the perfect assist from your playing partner for the uno.

There is no telling how long it would take Rhodes to recreate that shot, you could probably give her days, but the one during the final round is the only one that matters.

If you're Kyriacou, you've got to be absolutely stunned to hit it to within an inch of the cup and get bested by your playing partner seconds later, but hey, that's golf.

Within the rules of golf, Kyriacou moved her ball back to where it was sitting before Rhodes' golf ball moved it and found the cup. She tapped in for her birdie on the Par 3 after a rough start to her afternoon with a triple bogey on the first hole.

The ace from Rhodes gave her a jolt in the final round as she made the turn at one-under for the day when scoring conditions are less than ideal with some stereotypical links weather rolling into the area for the final 18 holes.