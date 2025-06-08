Charlie Woods' Playing Partner Makes Hole-In-One In Front Of Tiger Woods In Unimaginable Moment

Jake Sherwin made an ace in the Florida Amateur in front of Tiger Woods.

No matter what level of golfer you are, hitting a hole-in-one is a memorable experience. It's one of those things you'll remember your entire life, where you'll remember every detail of the moment, and that'll especially ring true for one Jake Sherwin.

The 30-year-old was paired with Charlie Woods for Saturday's third round of the Florida Amateur in Palm Beach Gardens. After getting off to a bit of a slow start at 1-over par through his first three holes, Sherwin stepped up to the 113-yard Par 3 fourth hole, which is when magic struck.

Playing partner Pavel Tsar was the first in the group to his his tee shot, which nestled two feet next to the flag. Woods followed that up by hitting it to just four feet. From there, Sherwin joked that his playing partners didn't leave him any room on the green to hit his ball.

Woods then turned to Sherwin and said, "You could put it in the hole."

Well, you can probably guess what happened next.

Making a hole-in-one is cool. Making a hole-in-one during a tournament is even cooler, but how about making a hole-in-one in a tournament in front of none other than Tiger Woods?

After a quick celebration, Sherwin realized he had made his ace in front of Tiger, who was there to watch Charlie.

"I threw my hat down, yelled a little bit, and realized Tiger was watching," Sherwin told the Florida State Golf Association.

"It was such a surreal moment going over to pick up the ball up and taking a picture with Tiger," he continued. "It is a moment I am going to remember for the rest of my life."

Sherwin may have finished in a tie for 35th place on the week, but he managed to hit not one, but two memorable golf shots.

On top of the ace in front of Tiger, Sherwin made an albatross two on the Par 5 seventh during Friday's second round.

Charlie had a tough final round, carding an 83 en route to a T-66 finish at 18-over par.