Milwaukee Bucks Honor Late Junior Bridgeman, Add Jersey Patch After Legendary Player's Passing

From Shaquille O'Neal to John Calipari, the basketball community mourned the loss of former Milwaukee Bucks player and highly successful businessman Junior Bridgeman. He passed away at the age of 71 on Tuesday following a medical emergency, believed to be a heart attack.

Tributes poured in to honor Bridgeman, including a video tribute and a commemorative jersey patch that the Milwaukee Bucks will wear for the remainder of the season.

A common theme in these messages was Bridgeman’s exceptional business acumen and remarkable generosity.

Two days after his passing, before facing the Los Angeles Lakers, the Bucks played a video tribute for Bridgeman. They also debuted a jersey patch reading "Bridgeman," which will remain on their uniforms for the rest of the season.

Louisville men’s basketball, where Bridgeman once starred, also paid tribute by displaying a "12" patch in honor of their late alum.

Widely regarded as a billionaire due to his successful business ventures, Bridgeman solidified his legacy not only as one of the Bucks’ all-time greats but also as a minority owner of the franchise.

His on-court achievements were equally impressive. Over 10 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Bridgeman averaged 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

"I had the privilege of playing against him, and I’ll never forget how he had one of the sweetest jump shots in the NBA," Magic Johnson wrote on X.

"Heartbroken to hear about Junior Bridgeman’s passing. His legacy will live on forever in the hearts of Bucks fans and beyond," John Calipari said in response to the news.

