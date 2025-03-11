Milwaukee Bucks Legend Junior Bridgeman Passes Away After Suffering Medical Emergency at Event

The NBA lost a great this week with the announcement that former Milwaukee Bucks star Ulysses "Junior" Bridgeman passed away. Bridgeman was 71.

He suddenly passed away Tuesday while at a speaking engagement for the 45th Annual Leadership Luncheon on Scouting in Louisville.

According to the New York Post, he suffered a sudden medical emergency, clutching his chest during the event. Bridgeman is believed to have suffered a heart attack.

"Tough day, Just a really tough day," Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said Tuesday upon hearing of Junior's passing.

Bridgeman averaged 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game over 10 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Known for his days in the Association and his off-court business ventures, Bridgeman elevated himself to billionaire status and became a minority owner of the Bucks.

The franchise released a statement Tuesday, lamenting the loss.

"The Milwaukee Bucks are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Bucks legend and owner Junior Bridgeman," the statement read in part.

"Junior’s retired No. 2 jersey hangs in Fiserv Forum, serving as a constant remembrance of his outstanding play on the court and his impact on the Bucks’ success.

"His hard work and perseverance led him to become one of the nation’s top business leaders and, last September, Junior’s professional life came full circle when he returned to the Bucks family as an owner. His memory will always be an inspiration to the Bucks organization.

"We are heartbroken by Junior’s passing and we send our deepest condolences to his wife, Doris, his children, Eden, Justin, and Ryan, his entire family and all those close to him."

An outpouring of tributes followed for the legendary hooper and businessman. Rest in Peace.

