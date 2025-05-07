Milwaukee Brewers Charging Tax On 'Free' Hot Dogs Has Fans Boiling Mad

The Milwaukee Brewers are in hot water with fans who thought they were going to receive a "free" hot dog at games this season only to find out they'd be paying tax on that freebie.

In April, the Brewers announced the launch of their "Brewers Hot Dog Club," a membership program where fans could receive one complimentary hot dog at every home game throughout the regular season.

The total price to join the elite club?

Only $59.99, which is one heck of a dog-gone steal if you ask me. I'm used to paying over $6 a dog at Yankee Stadium. However, some Brewers fans began losing it over the fact that they had to pay taxes on their hot dog every time they went and grabbed one in the American Family Field concourse.

What was supposed to be free was now costing fans "almost a dollar," and they were NOT having any part of that.

BREWERS FREE HOT DOGS DIDN'T INCLUDE SALES TAX

"Is nothing sacred anymore? Did the Brewers ruin the Hot Dog Club?" one person tweeted, only to be followed up by the $0.63 credit card receipt.

Another Brewers fan tweeted, "Don't mess with our hot dogs!"

The Brewers organization soon found out that human beings love their free deals, and don't you dare mess with them. Apparently, hot-dog-loving fans complained to the team about the Brewers' ownership that the team has now announced that they will be covering everyone's sales tax and that Free will be Free, Hallelujah!

"We were made aware of the sales tax issue during Friday’s Hot Dog Club launch. We have since implemented a fix to ensure sales tax is not charged to Hot Dog Club members upon redemption," the team tweeted in a follow-up statement under one of their hot dog promotions.

BREWERS FANS COMPLAINED OVER HAVING TO PAY A DOLLAR

Other Brewers fans took the hot dog scandal as another opportunity to rip team owner Mark Attanasio, who reps a team that is 22nd out of 30th as far as MLB payrolls go this season.

"Translation: We were taxing a free item, Woops!" one fan wrote.

"I, Mark Attanasio along with Rick Schlesinger thought the fans would not notice and now that we got caught being the greedy cheap pos we are claimed it was an accident," a clearly enjoyable Brewers supporter wrote.

While one fan may have summed up the hot dog situation perfectly by mocking the team's statement, "We were made aware," by responding, "You knew."

