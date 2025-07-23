Mike Vrabel Continues To Have No Patience For Patriots Media

Just a couple of days into training camp, the New England Patriots head coach is already tired of repeating himself.

Reporters covering the New England Patriots this season had better pay attention and take notes — because Mike Vrabel is not playing around.

On Wednesday, a media member asked the head coach a question about what he thinks would be a "successful training camp" for the Patriots. Vrabel then reminded everyone that he had already stated his preseason objectives the previous day.

"Do you remember?" Vrabel asked.

The reporter acknowledged that he did not remember. So Vrabel proceeded to quiz the media and list those objectives again — in the same tone as a kindergarten teacher might use to speak to her forgetful little students.

This comical interaction came just one day after Vrabel stuffed Boston Globe reporter Ben Volin in a locker (figuratively, of course) for repeating a question he had already been asked earlier in the press conference.

"I mean, whether you were in a coma when I answered Tom [Curran’s] question, or typing on your phone or tweeting, I don’t know," Vrabel said. "But I spent five minutes answering that question. I can go back through it, but I’d rather not.

"So I’ll hopefully be able to answer that question — only once — in a few days."

Vrabel, a former All-Pro linebacker, is plenty familiar with New England media, after playing eight seasons and winning three Super Bowls with the team in the early 2000s.

Now in his first year as the Pats' head coach, Vrabel is tasked with rebuilding a once-dominant franchise that has been downright dismal since the departure of Tom Brady and, subsequently, Bill Belichick.

And he plans to do that by demanding accountability from everyone — from his coaches to his players… and even the media.