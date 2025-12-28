Mike Vrabel Keeps Jets-Pats Rivalry Alive With Savage Move Before Halftime

You may have forgotten, but the New England Patriots and New York Jets are pretty fierce rivals.

It might not have the same level of vitriol as a college football or NHL rivalry, but it still delivers the goods.

The series hasn't been competitive in a long time, with the Pats owning a 17-2 advantage over the Jets since 2015 and most contests not even being particularly close, so you'd be forgiven if you let the importance and intensity of this rivalry fall by the wayside.

Luckily for everyone who loves a good old-fashioned AFC East rivalry (except for maybe Jets fans), New England head coach Mike Vrabel is doing his best to fan the flames of hatred between these two fanbases and organizations.

Already up by a score of 35-3 in the dying moments of the first half, coach Vrabel pulled an absolutely savage move to make sure all of New York got to stew in their failures for just a little while longer.

Calling a timeout is a savage move in and of itself when you're up by 32 points in the first half, but you can hand-wave that away with any combination of word salad and coach speak.

"Oh, we really wanted to get an extra opportunity to work on our two-minute operation, especially with a young quarterback heading to the playoffs for the first time."

You can hear it now, right?

Unfortunately (or, maybe fortunately), Vrabel was caught on the sideline by a CBS cameraman mouthing "F*** 'em" multiple times in response to his timeout.

What a killer!

You're on pace to score 70 points against a three-win football team and your instinct is to prolong their suffering?

Listen, I'm a Dolphins fan, so I hate seeing the Pats have any sort of success. But I'll be damned if I don't admit that I would kill to have a coach like Mike Vrabel roaming my sidelines.

I already talked about how New England has the quarterback they need to succeed in the long run, and it looks like you can put a checkmark next to the "coach" box as well.

It looks like everyone was in agreement with Vrabel: they all hate the Jets too.

Consider this rivalry renewed. Not because the New York Jets became a competent football team all of a sudden, but because the Patriots are employing a legitimate psychopath.

And I mean that in the nicest way possible, because I wish he was MY psychopath.