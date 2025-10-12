Drake Maye Looks Awesome And I’m Not Prepared For Patriots To Be Good Again

I didn't think these guys would be "back" so soon.

The New England Patriots took on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday looking to keep pace in the AFC East race.

Granted, that is, at best, a two-horse race at this point, but it's still imperative that the Pats hold serve and stay within striking distance of the Buffalo Bills for the division lead.

New England was able to dispatch the lowly Saints (and the refs) in the Crescent City, but that's not particularly newsworthy; everyone does that these days.

What is causing a lot of football fans to sit up and take notice of the Pats is the fact that they may have found themselves an absolute stud in quarterback Drake Maye.

Hyperbole aside, Maye looks like the real deal in Foxborough, slinging the rock around and putting up numbers at his young age that we rarely see, in this era or any other.

Not bad company, huh?

The Patriots already have a win over division-leading Buffalo and look like a completely different team than they have since former head coach Bill Belichick left Massachusetts a few years ago.

Speaking of which, I can't believe we already have to deal with a superpower in New England again.

As a long-suffering Dolphins fan, it feels like just yesterday I had to put up with the evil empire that was the Belichick-Brady era of the 2000s and 2010s.

It was a nice run of not having to worry about New England owning the division for a while there.

Sure, the Bills have owned the AFC East for the better part of this decade, but they were the lovable losers finally making it big.

The Patriots climbing back to dominance is a frightening prospect, but with Maye balling the way he is and a capable coach at the helm like Mike Vrabel, it seems like an inevitability at this point.

I know it's early, but Maye has really caught his stride and looks like a legitimate Pro Bowl caliber passer so far this season.

If this continues, we may be seeing the resurgence of a dynasty in Foxborough, and with that, the rebirth of an absolutely insufferable fanbase.

If you thought Boston fans were bad with the Celtics winning an NBA title a couple of seasons ago, you ain't seen nothing yet!

So, brace yourselves, football fans.

The Patriots are… inevitable.