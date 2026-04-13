Is Mike Vrabel Getting A Pass For Photos With Dianna Russini?

“Dianna's in a space where it's moral and ethical," Cowherd said. “Mike's is moral."

Nearly a week later, NFL reporter Dianna Russini remains one of the most talked-about subjects online. Last week, the New York Post published photos of Russini holding hands and lounging in a pool with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel.

Both Russini and Vrabel issued statements denying any romantic relationship. Russini is now under investigation at The Athletic, and industry sources are skeptical she will return to the outlet.

As for Vrabel, there has been little fallout. No one expects discipline from the NFL or the Patriots, let alone dismissal. It’s entirely possible, if not likely, that the controversy costs Russini her career while Vrabel carries on as if nothing happened.

The imbalance has sparked questions about a double standard. To be fair, Vrabel probably deserves more scrutiny than he has received. Like Russini, he is married with children.

Morally, the two don’t look any different. But as Colin Cowherd argued over the weekend, there is a distinction.

"Dianna's in a space where it's moral and ethical," Cowherd said. "Mike's is moral."

Cowherd is right.

The disparate response is unrelated to their gender, despite what some on social media claim. It’s about the nature of the relationship, whether romantic or not, and how it reflects on each person’s role.

For a reporter, proximity to a key source raises unavoidable questions about independence and credibility. Every report from Russini now invites scrutiny over how she obtained the information.

Conversely, even if Vrabel benefited from access to a prominent reporter whose messaging he could influence, the situation does not raise questions about his ability to coach a football team.

And Vrabel's coaching ability is part of the equation. He is widely viewed as one of the top coaches in the NFL. He took a Patriots team that won only a handful of games two seasons ago to the Super Bowl in his first year. Whatever distraction this creates, owner Robert Kraft is unlikely to make it a priority given Vrabel’s value to the organization.

That is not to dismiss Russini's career. However, she is one of maybe six NFL insiders competing for daily transactional scoops and often ranks closer to sixth than first. She is replaceable. There is no more vulnerable position than being replaceable while also causing your employer a headache.

So, yes, we expect this scandal to hurt Russini far more than Vrabel and understand why.