Mike Tyson Makes A Big Revelation About His Upcoming Jake Paul Fight

At the age of 58, Mike Tyson is looking to anyone and anything to help him as he gears up for a sanctioned boxing against Jake Paul in less than two months.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night in which the late night host was trying to see how seriously Tyson was preparing for his Nov. 15 fight in Texas, the former heavyweight champion of the world said that nothing is off limits as he continues to train against the Youtuber-turned-boxer Paul.

"I’m thinking of betting a lot of money on you," Kimmel told Tyson before adding that he couldn't believe that Paul was favored to win the match. In most sports books, taking Paul to win is -330 while Tyson is +250.

"Well, I’m 60 years old. He’s 27. So, I don’t know," Tyson said. "Yeah, you’re older than he is," Kimmel replied before saying the quiet part out loud, "but, you are Mike Tyson, and he isn’t!"

Tyson then went on to say that he would ‘finish’ Paul because he ‘made him’ in the first place, essentially saying that Jake isn't worthy of being in the same ring as the elder boxer.

"You’re going to beat this kid, Jake Paul?" Kimmel asked. "Very badly," Tyson guaranteed before talking about his training regiment that starts at 11am every day and lasts for six hours - with a massage in between, of course.

Kimmel then brought up Mike's infatuation with marijuana that he hasn't shied away from in recent years.

"Will you be high on marijuana [during the fight?]" Kimmel asked.

"That's a possibility!" Tyson responded as Kimmel responded that his bets were getting worse the longer the interview went on.

FORGET POT, WHAT ABOUT MUSHROOMS?

What Kimmell should have asked Tyson was if he would be high on psychedelic mushrooms - which appears to be his drug of choice these days. In fact, during an interview last week, Tyson said that he has been two weeks clean from smoking pot, but that he loves mushrooms - even admitting he took a little before appearing on the Come and Talk 2 Me podcast.

But that's not all… as Tyson apparently has been taking them when he trains!

"I have to take them when I train, I always train with my mushrooms," Tyson said on Jake Paul's brother Logan's Impaulsive podcast."I train with mushrooms. I feel so beautiful, it takes me to heaven, baby."

TYSON NEEDS TO STAY HEALTHY

Tyson may sound like he's being sarcastic, but he's not, as he has even launched ‘Mikeadelics,’ a magic mushroom brand as part of his Tyson 2.0 cannabis company that also sells weed gummiest in the shape of Evander Holyfield's bitten ear that he suffered thanks to Tyson chomping on it during a 1997 boxing match.

Hey, if Tyson is legitimately high on mushrooms during his training and he's STILL able to punch like this? Well then feed him ALL the damn shrooms in the world because it appears to be working.

That is, if Tyson can stay healthy after battling serious ulcers earlier this year that forced the initial boxing date to be postponed till November. Some boxing analysts have said that they are concerned about the 58-year-old Tyson getting back into the ring.

The Texas Boxing Commission, however, has sanctioned the November fight that will take place at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in front of a crowd that has paid big bucks to be there.

As someone who has covered boxing and the UFC for over a decade now and had his own MMA show on ABC Radio, I can say this - Jake Paul should win, but what one can't count out is the fact that Tyson can literally snap at any minute. If Paul catches him with a punch, there is no doubt in my mind that Tyson could legit just start throwing absolute haymakers at the Youtuber.

Never say never, especially when talking about Mike Tyson in a boxing ring.

DO YOU THINK MIKE TYSON HAS A CHANCE TO BEAT JAKE PAUL? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow with your thoughts!