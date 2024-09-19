Logan Paul Rips Elon Musk, Disables Comments After Getting Called Out for Lunchables Rip-Off

It's been a tough week for Logan Paul as parents, teachers, YouTubers and what seems like the majority of social media have turned on him and Mr. Beast over their newly launched ‘Lunchly’ food snacks.

Earlier this week, Paul and fellow influencers Mr. Beast and KSI unveiled their Lunchly snack - which is essentially a knock-off of everyone's favorite Lunchables. That is, of course, unless you listen to Logan Paul, who has since been in a war on Twitter trying to defend his product. "Lunchly," which sounds an awful lot like Lunchables, has three options that are nearly identical to the ones that their Kraft Heinz competitor has had for years: A pizza option, turkey and cheddar with crackers, and a cheese and salsa nacho option with each package containing Paul's PRIME drink as well.

LOGAN PAUL SAYS THERE'S NO FREE SPEECH ON TWITTER X

However, things quickly hit the wall after Twitter users began ‘Community Noting,’ which is X's version of fact-checking, some of Logan's claims regarding the healthiness of the Lunchly snacks and his PRIME drink. The drama essentially turned into a social media war before Logan then began ripping Elon Musk claiming that he's full of it when he says that Twitter allows ‘free speech.’

"Free Speech has become Fake Speech on X and the system designed to regulate the truth is egregiously flawed," Paul tweeted out before sending out another tweet and tagging Musk while saying, "X is officially the platform of Fake Speech."

The exhausting back and forth battle has to do with Paul's PRIME drink, after the beverage has received criticism that it's not a healthy alternative for children to drink due to its alleged high potassium and sodium.

Showing his frustration at not everyone liking him, at one point Logan defended Lunchly by claiming that Lunchables had lead in them, before posting a comparison chart between the two snacks, only to also have that Community Noted as well! (There is some disagreement on where the actual truth lies, however).

MORE DRAMA THAN A WRESTLING RING!

In another post, Paul defended being a YouTuber-turned-entrepreneur which also led to further online confrontation.

The result?

Logan Paul has since disabled his comments so that no one can chime in anymore and he is once again trending on social media for all the wrong reasons - whether right or wrong.

For the YouTuber, I mean entrepreneur that is also a WWE wrestler, the amount of backlash that he has received is something he'd see in a scripted wrestling match.

The only thing is this time it's very real and doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon. All because Logan had to go and mess with Lunchables - you'd think he would have learned from the new Capri Sun bottles PR mess that nobody likes their nostalgia messed with!

THOUGHTS? COMMENTS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow