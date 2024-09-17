Mr. Beast & Logan Paul Launch 'Lunchables' Competitor & Parents Are Furious

Logan Paul, KSI and Mr. Beast are catching some beef about their newly announced Lunchables snack rip-off.

"Lunchly," which sounds an awful lot like Lunchables, have three options that are nearly identical to the ones that their Kraft Heinz competitor has had for years: A pizza option, turkey and cheddar with crackers, and a cheese and salsa nacho option. Each package will also include Logan Paul and KSI's popular "PRIME" drink as well as Mr. Beast's "Feastables" chocolate bar.

LUNCHLY WAS FOUNDED BY YOUTUBERS LOGAN PAUL, KSI, MR. BEAST

The three YouTubers however, are getting hit everywhere. Parents are upset at the younger demo being targeted for what they see as unhealthy food, social media fans who claim that the three personalities have lost their credibility and are ‘selling out,' as well as questions including an apparent legal policy on the website claiming that you agree to not forfeit your right regarding any future class action lawsuits against Lunchly. The policy comes from Lunchly's own website and can be found here.

And let's not talk about how much this may cost, as one of the complaints about PRIME drinks has been the cost of them compared to other drinks and as parents already know, Lunchables was pretty expensive to begin with.

STOP MESSING WITH NOSTALGIA

For their part, Lunchly claims that their product is healthier than Lunchables, as they literally have a section on their website entitled "Us vs Them."

Logan Paul has also tweeted out about social media's criticism, telling somebody that "They don't have to eat" Lunchly if they don't want to.

That hasn't saved them from social media as well as nostalgia fans that don't want their memories of Lunchables messed with. You'd think Logan Paul, KSI and Mr. Beast would have learned from Capri Sun's PR mess a couple weeks ago!

