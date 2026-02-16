Mike Trout Will Miss The World Baseball Classic Because He Can't Get Insurance

The Angels superstar wanted to suit up for Team USA again, but insurance complications tied to his $35 million contract will keep Mike Trout out of the WBC.

"Captain America" won't be suiting up for Team USA this spring.

Mike Trout revealed he can't join the roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic because he was unable to acquire insurance on his contract. The 34-year-old — who has dealt with an extensive injury history over the past five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels — would have been risking his $35 million contract without coverage.

So it's pretty understandable why he'd sit this one out.

Just three years ago, though, Trout was the face of Team USA's run to the WBC Final. He posted a .962 OPS with three home runs and seven RBIs in seven games during the tournament. Of course, that run ended in unforgettable fashion when Trout struck out against then-teammate Shohei Ohtani to seal a 3-2 championship win for Team Japan.

Trout isn't alone in being sidelined by insurance complications. Fellow MLB vets Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa were also unable to acquire insurance and won't play for Team Venezuela and Team Puerto Rico, respectively. In 2023, Clayton Kershaw faced a similar issue and was left off the roster.

Even if Trout had been cleared to play, his role would have been a question mark. The American outfield now features Aaron Judge, Byron Buxton and Pete Crow-Armstrong, with Kyle Schwarber expected to handle most of the designated hitter duties.

That's not to say he can't still crush a baseball, but Mike Trout isn't the same dominant force he was in years past.

Trout is coming off a 2025 season in which he posted a sub-.800 OPS for the first time in his career and a career-high 32 percent strikeout rate. He also wasn't voted an All-Star in either of the past two seasons after being selected 11-straight years and did not play in the outfield after April 2025.

And because insurance companies are a pain in the butt (even for superstar athletes), it looks like "Captain America" will be watching the WBC from his couch like all the rest of us.