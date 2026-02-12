Fox Sports Just Dropped The World Baseball Classic Schedule So You Can Plan Your Life Around Baseball

Team USA will be looking for payback.

Clear your calendars.

Cancel the spring weddings.

Tell your boss you’ll be "working remote" in March.

Fox Sports just dropped the full World Baseball Classic schedule, and red-blooded baseball junkies who consider pool play appointment television might want to start planning their lives accordingly.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic runs March 4-17, with the first games kicking off late night on March 4 in Tokyo and full slate action beginning March 5 and March 6 across four international hubs: Tokyo, San Juan, Houston and Miami.

All 47 games will air across the Fox Sports family of networks and apps.

Pool play opens the tournament before things shift into single-elimination knockout rounds that turn casual fans into full-blown patriots.

But let’s get one thing straight.

Japan is the defending champion after Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout to win it all in 2023. Who could forget that moment?

Team USA will be looking for payback, and you already know the roster will be loaded with stars filled with national pride.

The United States will play its pool games in Houston from March 6 through March 11, setting up a week of primetime baseball that will dominate American screens. The US opener against Brazil at 8 p.m. Eastern Time is one of several marquee nights on the FOX broadcast network.

Other pools in Tokyo and San Juan mean early-morning alarms for the diehards and late-night finishes for West Coast viewers.

Coffee sales are about to spike. Office productivity … ready to crater.

Every game will air across Fox platforms, including FOX, FS1 and FS2, plus streaming on the FOX Sports App, FOX One and Tubi, which means you will not have to search the dark corners of the internet to find Venezuela versus the Dominican Republic on a Tuesday night.

The quarterfinals run March 13 and March 14, the semifinals air March 15 and March 16 on FS1, and the championship game is set for 8 p.m. Eastern on March 17 in Miami. That is St. Patrick’s Day, by the way … drink accordingly.

The schedule is live, the dates are locked in, and March just became a baseball buffet.

Enjoy it, junkies.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela