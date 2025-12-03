Mike Tomlin Is A Victim Of His Own Success

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is one of the winningest coaches in NFL history. He ranks 11th all-time in wins (189), seventh in playoff appearances (12), and is a Super Bowl champion. He's also the longest-tenured coach currently in the league, now in his 18th season in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have never posted a season below .500 in any of his years at the helm.

But Tomlin finds himself squarely in the hot seat. The Steelers raced out to a 4-1 start and had a 3.5-game lead in the AFC North over the Baltimore Ravens. Now, the teams are tied atop the division after Pittsburgh's recent 2-5 slide.

Steelers fans are growing impatient with Tomlin's postseason failures. Although Pittsburgh has made the playoffs in five of the past eight seasons, the team hasn't won a postseason game since the 2016 NFL season.

Even Ben Roethlisberger, the quarterback who helped Tomlin win Super Bowl XLIII, said it might be time for a change.

"Maybe it’s a clean house time, and I like Coach Tomlin. I have a lot of respect for Coach Tomlin," Roethlisberger said. "Maybe it’s best for him too. Maybe a fresh start for him is what’s best."

I agree with Roethlisberger, but probably not for the reason that most people think.

Mike Tomlin Is An Excellent NFL Coach

Like Roethlisberger, I have a ton of respect for Tomlin and consider him to be one of the best coaches in the NFL. His consistency is admirable and his ability to handle tough locker rooms is second-to-none. Remember that NFL fans had no idea how difficult Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell were to deal with (although other teams quickly found out) because Tomlin keeps everything in-house.

Things have gone stale in Pittsburgh, but I don't think it's all Tomlin's fault. While having an excellent coach is one important piece of the puzzle, a team needs all the pieces to complete the picture.

The problem that Tomlin ran into, like many coaches, is the lack of a franchise quarterback since Roethlisberger retired. The Steelers have tried to lean on the likes of Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers.

It hasn't worked.

The issue is that Tomlin's Steelers haven't been good enough to compete for a Super Bowl but haven't been bad enough to land a high pick in the NFL Draft. Because of that, they haven't been able to land a Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye. Any one of those players in Pittsburgh would thrive, and we wouldn't be having this conversation.

Change Is Needed For Tomlin And The Steelers

Although Steelers fans need to be careful what they wish for, Roethlisberger is right. Pittsburgh needs to rebuild and that starts with a quarterback. Tomlin isn't going to let the team sink to the levels needed to get a franchise passer in the draft.

But Tomlin could use a change, as well. He needs to go to a team with a young quarterback in place. The New York Giants make a ton of sense for Tomlin. Jaxson Dart has shown flashes in his rookie season, and he needs a coach who brings stability, consistency and structure. That's Mike Tomlin.

Steelers fans don't want to hear this, but another spot that would be perfect for Tomlin is in Cincinnati. Although the Bengals might decide to keep Zac Taylor, he should be on the hot seat. If Pittsburgh and Cincinnati both make changes at head coach, there's a world where Tomlin could land with the Bengals.

Tomlin could bring a level of toughness that Cincinnati has been missing and would be an immediate upgrade to a defensive unit that has been the team's undoing in recent seasons (including this one).

Tomlin Wouldn't Stay Unemployed For Long

Mike Tomlin isn’t the problem in Pittsburgh. But he is the reason the issue is so obvious. When competence is guaranteed, only championships satisfy. A mutual reset lets Pittsburgh chase the quarterback it needs and gives Tomlin a roster closer to Super Bowl contention.

If the Steelers ultimately decide to let their longtime head coach seek new employment, it would be terrific news for all the NFL teams currently looking for a head coach. Hell, even the teams happy with their head coach would be doing themselves a disservice by not giving Tomlin a look.

He'd be an upgrade for at least 25 NFL teams.