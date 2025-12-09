Mike Tomlin Was Briefly Amused By The Idea Of 44-Year-Old Philip Rivers' Return

Turns out there's more juice to squeeze from Philip Rivers, which modern NFL pass-rushers welcome as a challenge.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is too busy saving his job to answer questions about 44-year-old Philip Rivers' shocking return to the NFL.

The Steelers coach was asked about Rivers' sudden comeback, announced on Monday, after the Indianapolis Colts expressed interest in resurrecting the old, retired QB.

By Tuesday's lunch, Rivers officially joined the practice squad.

Upon hearing of the Colts' tryout from Monday, Tomlin couldn't make sense of the unlikely storyline in 2025.

"Can a 44-year-old who hasn't played in five years come back and play?" a reporter asked Tomlin, catching him off guard.

"I have no idea what you're talking about," Tomlin said, chuckling at the thought before going full Belichick on the media, "That's none of my business, man. I'm trying to get ready for the Dolphins."

WATCH:

Rivers hasn't faced a challenge like this since his rookie days, back when Usher was dominating the music charts, Facebook was just launching and "The Apprentice" was a big deal on television.

Still, Rivers was a real gunslinger in the AFC for nearly two decades, so Tomlin is well aware of the Canton hopeful's arm.

The Indianapolis Situation

As of Tuesday, Rivers joined the Colts' practice squad following a devastating Achilles injury to the previous starter, Daniel Jones. Colts backup Riley Leonard's status is up in the air over a knee ailment, and ex-first-round pick Anthony Richardson is still out due to his freak orbital fracture.

Rivers, on the other hand, has not played in the NFL since 2020. That year, he joined the Colts for a one-season campaign that ended surprisingly well during the regular season at 11-5, but was cut short in the wild-card playoff round.

With few options on the table, this 8-5 Indy team thought outside the pocket, hoping to keep its playoff hopes alive.

As OutKick's Armando Salguero wrote on Tuesday, Rivers is coming into this high-stakes Colts QB1 role "20 to 30 pounds heavier than when he played in his prime."

READ: Philip Rivers, Overweight And 44 Years Old, Joins Indianapolis Colts Practice Squad

The arm may check out, but the rest of the QB ought to be tested with Indy's season on the line, wrote Salguero. He also mentioned that Indy called former Raiders and Saints QB Derek Carr to lure him out of retirement.

Should his practices be expeditiously ramped up, the 44-year-old could suit up for the Seattle Seahawks contest on Sunday. This certainly sets up Rivers for a rude awakening: coming out of a five-year retirement to face a top-tier defense.

Buzz around Rivers' return also notes that the QB's window for Hall of Fame candidacy resets with this potential return. One sect of NFL fans mildly disappointed by the news are Chargers fans, who saw Rivers retire, officially, as a Charger this year.

Back then, Rivers said he gave the league all he had.

Turns out there's more juice to squeeze, which modern pass-rushers welcome as a challenge.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela