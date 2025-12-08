WOW: Colts Interested in Resurrecting Old Man Philip Rivers To Save Season, Announced On His 44th Birthday

The Colts go all-in on Daniel Jones ... now they're banking on ol' Phil Rivers.

Philip Rivers and Shane Steichen have always been close and kept in touch well past the days the quarterback last played for the coach with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019. So, Rivers wasn't surprised when his phone rang Monday and Steichen was on the line offering him a job.

Steichen, now the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, have a quarterback issue. They have multiple issues all tied to quarterbacks getting hurt.

And they're hoping Rivers, who turned 44 on Tuesday, will solve the problems because they're flying him to Indianapolis Tuesday morning with the expectation of signing him as their new starting quarterback.

Philip Rivers A Hail Mary

Following a devastating, season-ending Achilles injury to Daniel Jones in Week 14, NFL Network reported and OutKick confirmed Steichen is putting Rivers through a workout on Tuesday, hoping to resurrect the veteran for what would be a shortened 18th NFL season.

This is a logical move within a crisis situation.

Steichen served as quarterbacks coach (and later interim offensive coordinator) for the Los Angeles Chargers from 2016 to 2019 when Rivers was the quarterback. Under Steichen’s guidance, Rivers made three consecutive Pro Bowls (2016–2018).

So, as crazy as it sounds, bringing in a 44-year-old high school coach might be the only way for Indy to save the season.

OutKick’s Armando Salguero noted that the Colts went all-in on Jones, but that gamble has left them out of options.

With the team sitting at 8-5 and fighting for an AFC South crown, the situation in Indy has turned dire.

Backup Riley Leonard suffered a knee injury in relief of Jones but is slated to start in Sunday’s clash against the Seahawks. He's day to day, according to Steichen.

Anthony Richardson Not Ready To Play

Meanwhile, 2023 first-rounder Anthony Richardson remains on injured reserve recovering from a bizarre orbital bone fracture.

Rivers, who spent the last few years coaching the St. Michael Catholic Cardinals in Fairhope, AL, originally retired after leading the Colts to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth in 2020.

Just this past July, he chose to retire ceremonially as a Charger.

Perhaps he was inspired by seeing 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers scramble for a touchdown on Sunday, proving that age is just a number.

Rivers Has Confidence In Arm

This, by the way, is a tryout, not a certainty. It's a hope.

Rivers as late as Sunday evening was uncertain he could actually still play. No, it's not his arm. Sources tell OutKick that Rivers still has confidence in his arm. He still believes he can sling it.

But it's the other stuff: Getting away from the pass rush comes to mind.

And surviving the punishment when the rush inevitably does arrive and the body-bruising hits with it. Rivers isn't fully convinced he is up to the assignment.

But he's willing to give it a try. That's what Tuesday will be about.

