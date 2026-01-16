Mike Tirico Tries Spinning NBC’s Michael Jordan Letdown That Has Fans Disappointed

Everyone was pretty fired up about the prospect of having Michael Jordan as part of NBC's NBA coverage, and while NBC did bring back "Roundball Rock," Jordan's presence has been limited, at best.

And, boy, have viewers noticed.

I certainly thought that Jordan would be at least a semi-regular presence on the network. In fact, I kind of remember thinking how it seemed similar to Fox bringing in Tom Brady and TNT bringing in Wayne Gretzky.

You always want to have a GOAT in the lineup, I suppose.

But since joining the network, Jordan's appearances have been limited to one sit-down interview with Mike Tirico.

One interview that, as OutKick's Dan Dakich noted on his show Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich, didn't add a whole hell of a lot.

One interview is okay, I guess…but definitely not how they made it sound.

Now, during an appearance on SI Media with Jimmy Traina, Tirico is explaining what the deal is.

"Michael doesn't talk much, as you know," Tirico explained, per Daily Mail. "Michael still has so many interests in the game, business interests, with a piece of the Hornets, and obviously his involvement with [Jordan Brand].

"Are there a ton of topics you'd love to get to? Of course. But Michael wanted to talk about where he sees the game right now. And we haven't heard a lot of that."

Tirico noted that while it's clear Jordan still loves hoops, he's not big on the direction it's headed.

NBC's head play-by-play man did admit that the interview — emphasis on "the" because there won't be another this season — was not what a lot of fans were probably hoping for.

"Was it what everyone wanted? Probably not. Was it better than not hearing from Michael Jordan? You're damn right it was," Tirico said. "And if we get another shot at it, will I be more than excited to be part of it? You betcha."

I mean, yeah, an interview is better than no interview, but when they made it sound like Jordan would be talking shop in the studio during halftime, you can understand why fans have been left underwhelmed.