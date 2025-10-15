“Roundball Rock" Returns: John Tesh Tells OutKick Why NBC Is Bringing Back The Theme Song In Its Original Form

"Roundball Rock" will sound just like you remember it

No remix, no new orchestral arrangement, no AI—NBC is bringing back "Roundball Rock" exactly as you remember it as the network resumes NBA broadcasts for the first time since 2002.

John Tesh, the Emmy-winning composer of the 1990s anthem that told a generation that Michael Jordan was about to take on the Knicks or Magic was about to face Larry Bird, tells OutKick a newly recorded orchestral tweak of the song was tested and ultimately rejected by fans.

Rick Cordella, the president of NBC Sports came to Tesh with a mission once the network learned it was getting the NBA back. The song must return.

"As soon as I heard [the NBA on NBC] was coming back, I went to Nashville and the legendary Ocean Way Studios with an orchestra and I redid the song and added some things or whatever," Tesh said.

"And then I, you know, I checked it out. I played it on social media. People were, ‘No, no, no, no, no. We want the OG version.’ So the version you're going to hear when it comes back [Oct. 21] is really the demo that I did, what, 34, 35 years ago? I mean, it's a good demo."

Unlike rock stars who refuse to play the hits, Tesh understands his place in NBA history

While Liam Gallagher of Oasis complained for years that fans wanted him to play "Wonderwall" in concert or Kurt Cobain famously growing tired of "Smells Like Teen Spirit," John Tesh is the ultimate man of the people.

He's never tired of his hit song.

At 73, and a prostate cancer survivor, Tesh admits he's just happy as could be to be a passenger on this "wild ride," as he describes his life with "Roundball Rock."

"This song doesn't even belong to me anymore. It really belongs to the fans. And I know that sounds like a line, but go ahead and change a whole bunch of stuff on the song and see what happens.

"I'm sure the song will outlive me," he adds.

Dare we say Tesh is to basketball theme music as Mariah Carey is to Christmas music?

"Well, [that's] probably the nicest thing you could ever say to me. Thank you. Good night. Interview's over," Tesh deadpanned from his beautiful studio where iconic music is made.

Tesh is pumped for his Oct. 21 live performance of ‘Roundball Rock’ on the 'Today Show'

Just so we're clear, Tesh, who has a new album out titled "Sports," featuring songs that will make you want to hop on a treadmill, didn't reach out to OutKick to promote his return to NBC. His publicist didn't reach out. I got John's email from Instagram, sent him an email and 30 minutes later, John was setting up a time to talk music and life.

The guy couldn't be any nicer and aware of how to be a showman.

Take his upcoming performance on the ‘Today Show.’

John and his 14-piece orchestra will play "Roundball," but then they will extend the song with ad-libs and freestyle additions. He wants to have fun, create energy and live life to the fullest.

Why is Tesh so happy?

"[In] 2015, I got a 'You're not going to live any longer than 18 months [message]'," Tesh continued. "I had a rare form of cancer, and they told me to get my affairs in order.

"Yeah, you're seeing happiness because I'm 10 years beyond all of that. And I've got three grandkids who can all play round ball rock. So that's a good life."

What got him through the battle?

Tesh says it was a combination of three things: faith, good medicine and his Italian wife, actress Connie Selleca, "who wouldn't let me die."