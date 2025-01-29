Mike McCarthy, Who Wasn't Getting The Saints Job, Sets Sights On 2026 NFL Coach Cycle

We're going to let you in on a little secret: When NFL coaching candidates find out they're not getting a job they've either interviewed for or expect to, many simply pull out of the process. And that's exactly what Mike McCarthy is doing with the New Orleans Saints.

It's a public relations move.

And it is generally meant to avoid looking as if another candidate was superior in winning the hiring competition.

It's On To 2026 For McCarthy

That's the reason McCarthy, the former Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers coach, pulled out of the New Orleans Saints coaching search late Tuesday night.

McCarthy, 61, has decided he will not get the NFL's final head coach job remaining this hiring cycle – and for good reasons – so he's moving on to the 2026 cycle when he hopes to be hired elsewhere.

So why the unexpected move?

As explained on Tuesday by Outkick, there were grumblings that McCarthy was going into his scheduled interview with the Saints with certain expectations. And apparently, both sides were not on the same page about those expectations, particularly with the Saints not even certain they were going to hire McCarthy.

Also this: The Saints realistically like multiple other candidates they've already interviewed twice, including Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and to a lesser degree Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Kellen Moore A Leading Candidate

Moore, multiple NFL executives believe, is the leading candidate, which if true, means he might might actually stay in New Orleans to be hired after the Eagles play in Super Bowl LIX in the Caesar's Superdome.

Me? The Saints should hire interim coach Darren Rizzi. Period. He's the guy they should pick.

Whatever the choice, McCarthy apparently saw the writing on the wall in New Orleans which didn't include his name.

So he pulled out.

And as there are no other NFL jobs available, McCarthy heads to the 2026 hiring cycle.

McCarthy has followed a similar path before.

McCarthy Used Strategy Before

After he was let go by the Packers late in the 2018 season, he interviewed for head coach vacancies with multiple teams but then sat out the 2019 season.

This year, after he and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones couldn't come to an agreement about McCarthy remaining with the team, he was allowed to walk as a coaching free agent.

McCarthy then interviewed for the Chicago Bears job, which he did not get when that team hired Ben Johnson.

It could be argued there's a big difference between 57-year-old McCarthy landing a job with the Cowboys after sitting out a year than 62-year-old McCarthy searching for a gig next year. McCarthy obviously isn't too worried about that.

He saw what Pete Carroll did with the Las Vegas Raiders at age 73.