Mike McCarthy And Dallas Cowboys Parting Ways And Team Already Has In-House Candidate

Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys are going their separate ways after five seasons.

Owner Jerry Jones and McCarthy obviously are not of the same mind about the coach returning, a source confirmed to OutKick, so the coach is about to embark on a job search and the Cowboys are about to start a coaching search in earnest.

The Cowboys have not yet commented publicly on the matter.

Differing Stories About Divorce

The details of how this happened are murky.

NFL Media is reporting the sides engaged in contract discussions and could not agree on the length of a new deal. ESPN reported the sides actually had no contract discussions whatsoever.

If the length of the contract was the holdup in getting this deal done, it's obvious McCarthy wanted a typical 4- or 5-year contract that most NFL coaches get. And it's obvious Jones wasn't prepared to commit to McCarthy for that long.

OutKick previously reported the sides both expected to eventually get to a contract negotiation before McCarthy's contract expires at midnight Tuesday.

Assuming this divorce is final, and a club source told OutKick it would be, the Cowboys will begin their coaching search this week.

Word of warning: Jones is unpredictable and could change his mind, so until he confirms all of this, there is a small chance of a course change. Unlikely, but cannot be dismissed.

Mike Zimmer An In-House Candidate

And, as OutKick reported Saturday, Dallas already has an in-house candidate, defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, in waiting.

Zimmer, 68, may be attractive to Jones because his age may dictate he would perhaps be open to a shorter contract that four or five years.

McCarthy now goes job hunting and that likely begins with the Chicago Bears, who requested permission to interview last week but were denied by the Cowboys. McCarthy would now be free to take that interview.

The New Orleans Saints are also expected to be interested.

We'll know soon enough.

McCarthy finishes with a 49-35 record with the Cowboys in his five seasons. That's a .583 winning percentage. McCarthy was 1-3 in the playoffs with the Cowboys.