Jerry Jones Doing Jerry Jones Things In Delaying Mike McCarthy Contract Negotiation

We've seen this Jerry Jones playbook on contract negotiations before. We saw him delay meaningful negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott last summer and do the same with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb before ultimately signing both. And now he's at it again with coach Mike McCarthy.

Jones and McCarthy have had "meaningful" discussions about football since the season ended for the Cowboys on Jan. 5. The two men – and others – have discussed personnel, deployment of that personnel, schemes, injuries, and assistant coaches throughout the past week.

One thing that hasn't been discussed?

A new contract for McCarthy.

Jerry Jones Weighing Decisions

And that's kind of important because the head coach's current contract expires Jan. 14. That means Jones has until Monday to make a lot of decisions:

Whether he wishes to finalize his decision to bring McCarthy back as the head coach – as sources say he has hinted in conversations with McCarthy he'll do. What contract to offer McCarthy. What to do if McCarthy doesn't take the deal and becomes a sort of free agent coach.

The scenario is driving media in the MetroPlex batty – although it's providing content. It's making Cowboys fans nuts. And it has not exactly made McCarthy happy, per a source, because he'd like some certainty about his future.

But it is, ultimately, Jones being Jones.

And Jones is perhaps trying to get the best deal he can all the way around.

Early Signs Point To McCarthy Returning

All signs have pointed so far to Jones wanting to retain McCarthy. The extensive nature of the football talks say that. The team's obvious silence suggests that. And, most obviously, the club's focus on McCarthy and his staff instead of outside coaching candidates as possibilities says that.

"If the Cowboys are interested in going in a different direction, they'll have some catching up to do with the other teams currently searching for a coach because those searches are well underway," a source in the agent industry told OutKick. "They would be behind.

"And, knowing Mr. Jones, he doesn't like to start out behind everyone else in anything."

So what's the point of Jones seemingly dating McCarthy instead of just re-marrying the coach after their last five years together?

It's a negotiation, folks.

And jumping right to the bottom line is probably not how Jones paints the art of this or any deal.

So, assuming he's willing to move ahead, as it seems, there's going to be a talk about money (easy), contract length (less easy), power (sticky).

The Negotiating Points With McCarthy

The money part will get taken care of. Jones and the Cowboys are the most profitable team on Earth. That's not a metaphor. It's a fact.

Jones ultimately made Prescott the NFL's highest-paid player. And he made Lamb the second-highest paid wide receiver. The sides here can come to an arrangement.

The length of the deal may require discussion because Jones might want the ability to move forward without having to pay McCarthy for three or four years beyond the moment his stay is over. McCarthy, meanwhile, would probably want a contract whose length is customary for a coach – four or five years.

And then there's the power thing.

Jones has had all of it for years because he's the owner and general manager. McCarthy has had virtually none of it with coaching staff hires and fires and other issues.

That hasn't exactly worked. McCarthy might want to change it.

And what if there isn't a meeting of the minds?

Mike Zimmer As A Possibility

McCarthy might have other opportunities. The Bears were interested in an interview recently.

And Jones, one NFL source speculated, could turn to a surprise new coach: Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer is the team's defensive coordinator. He's worked for the Cowboys for eight seasons over his career. Jones praised his work with the defense throughout the 2024 season.

And Zimmer, 68, might agree to a deal that doesn't guarantee him four or five years at a top-of-the-scale salary because the exchange for him would be getting a second opportunity to be a head coach.

Zimmer was the head coach of the Vikings for eight seasons and his teams had four winning seasons and three playoff seasons.