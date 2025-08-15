Mike Florio Floats Baseless NFL Conspiracy Regarding Rashee Rice -- Here's What He Left Out

NBC reporter Mike Florio published an article Thursday night promoting the idea that the NFL is delaying Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice’s suspension to benefit its broadcast partners.

On Thursday, Adam Schefter reported that Rice’s disciplinary hearing related to a 2024 street racing crash will not take place until September 30, allowing him to play in "at least" the first four games of the season. Florio compared the situation to Vikings receiver Jordan Addison, who was suspended three games for a DUI after resolving his legal issues on the same day as Rice—July 17.

Florio’s argument:

"It makes no sense. And it’s making some wonder whether someone wants Rice to be available for a quartet of high-profile Kansas City games to start the season. From Week 1 against the Chargers in Brazil on YouTube to Week 2 against the Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox to Week 3 against the Giants on NBC’s Sunday Night Football to Week 4 against the Ravens at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, Rice is now good to go. Given that his hearing will happen on Tuesday, September 30, he’ll most likely be available for Week 5, a Monday night visit to Jacksonville on ESPN and ABC."

…

"At a time when many think the league favors the Chiefs, situations like this will not become evidence to the contrary. If anything, it looks like the dominos have fallen in a way to ensure that Rice will be available for four, and likely five, high-profile games to be played on YouTube, CBS, NBC, Fox, and ESPN/ABC."

It's difficult to tell if Florio is serious or just farming for engagement. His piece omits the most important detail: the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.



Since the 2020 CBA, players can take their case to former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson if they and/or the NFLPA disagree with the NFL on suspension length. According to the Washington Post and NFL Network, that’s exactly what happened here. The league reportedly proposed a "lengthy suspension," while the NFLPA pushed for "little to no suspension." With both sides far apart, the case went to Robinson.

Jordan Addison could also have taken his case to court. However, the three-game punishment was mild enough that there was little to no incentive to challenge it. By contrast, it sounds like the NFL wanted to make an example out of Rice to the point that he and the players' association found the proposed discipline excessive.

As for the hearing date, the NFL didn't schedule a mid-season court hearing so that Rice could participate in several nationally televised games. It wasn't even the NFL's decision. September 30 was the soonest Judge Robinson could fit the hearing into her schedule, per ESPN.

Moreover, the conspiracy falls apart when you consider that Rice will miss multiple nationally televised games no matter when he's suspended. For reference, Kansas City has three nationally televised games 1-4, three from games 5-8, three from games 9-12, and three from games 13-17. In terms of ratings, the NFL would have no preference in which stretch Rice misses.

Additionally, Rice is a great player and Patrick Mahomes' number 1 target when on the field. That said, he's not even one of the five most famous members of the team, not even including Taylor Swift. The Chiefs were the biggest draw in the league last season and Rice only completed three games before tearing his LCL.

Rice playing or not playing isn't going to cost the NFL a single viewer.

Finally, there's an argument that the timing of the hearing could hurt Kansas City. In theory, the team would prefer Rice get his suspension over with to start the season rather than start the season, serve a suspension, and then return later in the year.

Keep in mind, the only other NFL suspension Judge Robinson has ruled over was the Deshaun Watson case in 2022. The hearing was in June of that year, and she issued a ruling in August. Let's say Robinson takes a month to rule on Rice's case. That would mean his suspension wouldn't begin until Week 10. Some reporters, including Florio, have predicted that the NFL will suspend Rice for 8–10 games. In this scenario, the Chiefs' top receiver would be suspended to start the postseason.

Granted, league sources tell OutKick Senior NFL Writer Armando Salguero that they expect Rice to be back for the playoff push, whether that means a swift ruling from Robinson or a shorter suspension. Nonetheless, Rice taking the case to a hearing is a risk, as no one knows for certain when and how the case will resolve.

In any event, Mike Florio's reporting on the matter is embarrassing. He ignored several key details while accusing the NFL of playing favorites. Such reporting is inexcusable for someone who appears on NBC's Sunday NFL broadcast. Florio isn't a journalist anymore. He's a troll, a bitter show monkey.

As a factual matter, Rashee Rice is exercising the same right that every other suspended player has had since 2020. Evidently, the NFLPA didn't find any other proposed discipline, except for Watson's, as excessive as what the NFL offered Rice.