Mike Evans Ends Stellar Dozen Seasons With Buccaneers As 49ers Brilliantly Overcome Brandon Aiyuk Disaster

Mike Evans will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday, of that I have zero doubt. And part of that is due to the dozen seasons he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which he eclipsed 1,000 yards in 11 of them. But free agency is changing things for Evans.

According to multiple reports, Evans has agreed to a three-year contract worth $60.4 million with the San Francisco 49ers. That blows away the $27 million per season that Evans was rumored to be seeking.

Stunning.

The significance of losing/gaining a player like Evans cannot be underestimated. Losing him was so big (and disappointing) to the Bucs, that they released a statement.

Bucs Statement Of Respect

From their ownership.

"Our goal was always to ensure that Mike would play his entire career as a Buccaneer, but as we got further in the process, it became clear he was looking for a new challenge," The Glazer family said in a statement released by the club.

"He leaves as the most accomplished offensive player in franchise history, a six-time pro bowler and a Super Bowl champion, but it was his dedication to making a difference off the field that will define his lasting legacy in our community.

"We wish Mike continued success in his next chapter and thank him for all that he has done for the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. When the time comes, we look forward to gathering once again to honor his many accomplishments and celebrate his eventual Hall of Fame career.

That's how it is when a team loses its all-time franchise leader in receiving yards (13,052), receptions (866), and touchdowns (108).

Niners Turn Aiyuk Disaster Around

This is, by the way, a great recovery by the 49ers on multiple levels.

You'll recall they suffered a setback, not to mention some embarrassment with the Brandon Aiyuk contract extension. That deal, for $120 million over four years paid limited dividends. Aiyuk injured his knee the year he signed it and missed all of 2025 as well while still nursing the severe injury.

And then he did dumb stuff. In December 2025, Aiyuk posted a video of himself driving at approximately 104 MPH on a road near Levi's Stadium.

The speed limit on the road is 40 MPH.

That and other odd behavior led GM John Lynch to tell reporters it was fair to believe the receiver had played his last down for the club.

Well, the 49ers were scheduled to pay Aiyuk $27 million in guarantees this season but voided those after Aiyuk refused to participate in team activities.

Rams Vs. 49ers Will Be Epic

That money could go to Evans.

And all this promises the 49ers and the Rams are about to engage in some amazing battles. The Rams, you see, recently traded for Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie.

And on Monday they agreed to a contract with Jaylen Watson.

The Rams are committing a combined $175 million for their two new starting cornerbacks. The 49ers will counter with Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings and Evans.