Mike Elko Becomes Latest Head Coach To Demand New Leadership: College Football Is 'At Risk'

College football has simultaneously never been more popular, and never been in more need of fixing.

Money is flowing into the sport, thanks to the expanded College Football Playoff, and the increased television revenue going to major conferences. Realignment and the creation of super conferences has been a massive financial windfall, with the reconfigured SEC and Big Ten in particular benefiting from the addition of big programs.

Ratings are through the roof, donors are pouring money into the sport, and with further playoff expansion a near certainty, there's likely even more money coming. But with the advent of name, image and likeness payments, the unrestricted transfer portal, the widening gap in strength of schedule, and incentive structures rapidly changing, there have been plenty of negative consequences resulting from all these changes.

RELATED: Lincoln Riley Says 'Everybody Knows' Two Conferences Have 'Separated Themselves,' Play Tougher Schedules

And Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has become the latest to speak out in favor of putting someone in charge of it all in order to keep the sport healthy.

Mike Elko Wants Someone In Charge Of College Football

In a new interview with On3's J.D. Pickell, Elko came out forcefully in favor of having new leadership setting the course for college football at large.

"Put somebody in charge," he said. "It’s a $1.2 billion industry with not a singular voice in charge of it making decisions for the betterment of college football. And I think until we get that, we’re going to continue to flounder with some of those areas. What’s best for the SEC isn’t always what’s best for the other conferences. What’s best for the other conferences isn’t always best for the SEC.

"At some point, we’re going to have to have somebody who’s capable of making rules regarding the betterment of college football, enforcement of rules and all of it. Until we get that, I think we’re all at risk of this thing not lasting like we want it to last."

In theory, this would be the job of the head of the NCAA. But the NCAA has become a virtual nonentity in college football, serving mostly to grant eligibility waivers. And Elko's right, conference leadership is only going to look out for their best interests, understandably so. For an example, look no further than the fact that the 2026-2027 playoff will remain at 12 teams because the Big Ten and SEC couldn't agree on a configuration and selection criteria.

Why should just two conferences run the sport, when they have often competing interests and goals?

Were there some type of say, commissioner running things, it'd be easier to make decisions based on the interests of the sport at large, not just a handful of schools or one conference. This is why some, including Kirk Herbstreit, have suggested that the Power 4 conferences split off and leave the Group of 5 behind. Put someone in charge of this new organization, and who knows, there might even be rules and strategy moving forward. Not just an anything goes free for all in one of the most popular sports in the country.