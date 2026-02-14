Lincoln Riley Says 'Everybody Knows' Two Conferences Have 'Separated Themselves,' Play Tougher Schedules

As always, college football is filled with debate. Debate over the College Football Playoff field. How many teams should be included? Should Group of 5 teams get a guaranteed spot, or be limited to just one to avoid situations like the 2025-2026 edition where two G5 teams made the 12-team field?

Which conference is the best? Who has the toughest schedule? How much should strength of schedule matter when it comes to evaluating and ranking teams? Should preseason polls even exist? And most importantly, why does Texas A&M have male cheerleaders with elaborate, inexplicable hand motions?

Much of the last few months has been spent debating the future of the sport, with some prominent commentators like Kirk Herbstreit suggesting that the Power 4 Conferences split from the Group of 5 entirely.

And USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley has gotten even more specific than that, saying that there are two conferences who have clearly separated themselves from the rest of the sport.

Lincoln Riley Says SEC, Big Ten Have Separated Themselves

In a recent interview with On3's JD Pickell, Riley explained that he believes the Big Ten and SEC have separated themselves from the rest of the pack in terms of quality and schedules.

"I think it’s pretty clear that the Big Ten and the SEC have separated themselves," he said. "I think everybody in college football understands that. That’s just the reality of where the situation is, in terms of the schedules. I know everybody wants to sit there and debate those two conferences, but the reality is, both conferences are fantastic. Both conferences, you play elite-level teams very, very often."

It's refreshing, after years of SEC coaches forcefully telling us that their conference is an incomparable gauntlet, only to see the Big Ten win three straight National Championships, for a coach to say that both conferences are fantastic. See? See how easy it is to just say that both are good?

Riley wasn't done, saying that the "discrepancy" between schedules in conferences has "never been higher."

"The strengths of schedules are very different, and I think that’s honestly made rankings and Playoff rankings that much more difficult," he continued. "The discrepancy in schedules right now has never been higher in football than where it is now. You’re asking humans to do a very difficult job, given how we currently rank teams. I think guys know now that if you come to USC and play in the Big Ten, you’re gonna play one of the best schedules in the country. You’re gonna play marquee teams on the road and certainly here in LA at The Coliseum. Your strength of schedule is not going to be questioned."

It's hard to argue with what he's claiming. Yes, there are quality teams in the ACC and Big 12 too. Obviously, the Miami Hurricanes were just a few plays away from beating the Indiana Hoosiers and breaking the run of SEC-Big Ten dominance. But the consistency and depth in the two superconferences seems to be a step above the others. At least for now. And for teams in both, it's going to lead to missed playoff opportunities as losses pile up. Particularly now that the SEC is moving to a nine-game conference schedule, guaranteeing more losses. Riley's team in 2025 wasn't necessarily playoff caliber, but had they played in an easier league, there's a nonzero chance they're in the conversation by avoiding a third loss.

This upcoming season's schedule is particularly tough. Oregon in week four in LA. Washington in week five in LA. Penn State on the road in week six. Wisconsin on the road, followed by Ohio State in LA, then defending champion Indiana on the road. Per ESPN's SP+, they'll play the teams that finished 2025 at #1, #2, #4, #13, and #15 in the country. Brutal. And three losses will keep them out of the playoff anyway. Meanwhile, Texas Tech is playing Abilene Christian, Oregon State, Houston, Sam Houston, Colorado, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Arizona, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Baylor and TCU. Hard to say there isn't a discrepancy in schedules when you see that.