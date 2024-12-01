Group Of Players Kneel To Pray Together During Michigan-Ohio State Postgame Melee

As all hell was breaking loose at midfield between Michigan and Ohio State players after the Wolverines stunned the Buckeyes in Columbus, a group of players dropped to one knee to pray together in the middle of the chaos.

Shortly after the Wolverines sealed their 13-10 win, a Michigan player attempted to plant a team flag at midfield of The Shoe, some Ohio State players took exception to the move, and things escalated very quickly.

A handful of different skirmishes broke out around midfield, and with security in way over their head, pepper spray was reportedly used on players from both teams.

Pushing, shoving, punches, and the use of pepper spray on a football field will always steal the headlines, but as all of this was unfolding, a group of players from both teams dropped to their knees to pray.

A small group of three Ohio State players and one Michigan player were seen praying as the chaos was just getting going.

Another photo showed a larger group of what appeared to be mostly Ohio State players taking a knee and praying together as well.

Talk about a scene. You've got dozens of players getting into it with one another, undoubtedly screaming and shouting every curse word in the English language, and these guys decide to drop to a knee and pray in the middle of it.

As for the contest itself, it was easily one of the weirdest editions of ‘The Game’ we've ever seen in the rivalry's history.

Michigan only completed nine passes for 62 yards through the air, turned the ball over twice, lost the penalty differential, and despite having one of the most non-threatening offenses in all of college football, somehow managed to score 13 points, which was plenty to take down a Buckeyes team that put together a stunningly embarrassing effort.