INSANE: Michigan, Ohio State Players Brawl Postgame, Cops Use Pepper Spray To Break Up Fights

Michigan and Ohio State just wrapped up an intense matchup, with the Wolverines emerging victorious 13-10. However, the events that unfolded after the game were more intense than what happened in the game itself.

After the final whistle blew, a Michigan player attempted to plant the team flag at midfield of The Shoe. Naturally, the Buckeyes players did not like that, and went to confront the Wolverines. That’s when a massive brawl broke out, and it was far nastier than what happened earlier in the game .

As soon as the flag was about to be planted, Ohio State players surrounded the Michigan player and tried to get the flag away from him. Fights and skirmishes broke out in a handful of other spots, and security had all they could handle to stop the fight.

Eventually, security felt so overwhelmed by the situation that it started using pepper spray. Players from both teams got hit with the painful liquid at different times.

Name me one other time in your entire life when you saw security use pepper spray on the players after the end of the game. I certainly can't.

After the fights settled down, running back Kalel Mullings shared his thoughts on what transpired with Fox Sports.

"At the end of the day, some people gotta learn how to lose. We had four quarters to do all that fighting. And now people want to talk and fight?" Mullings said.

Players get amped up for this rivalry simply known as "The Game." Unfortunately, an ugly chain of events overshadowed the beauty we saw on the field.

