After Michigan Beat Nebraska In A Close Battle On Saturday, Players Gathered For A Powerful Postgame Prayer

Michigan went into Lincoln on Saturday and defeated Nebraska 30-27 in a hard-fought battle that kept fans on edge deep into the fourth quarter. But it was what happened after the game that sent the biggest message—bigger than anything from the 60 minutes on the college football field.

In a tradition that has become rare lately in college football, players from both the Wolverines and Cornhuskers gathered at midfield for a postgame prayer, drawing widespread praise from fans watching at home.

On the field, Michigan appeared to have the game in hand early in the fourth quarter. But Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola led a late surge, cutting the margin to just a field goal with just minutes left. Michigan’s Bryce Underwood answered with his legs, sealing the win despite Raiola throwing for over 300 yards on the day.

The highlights will dominate the sports reels this week, and Michigan coach Sherrone Moore will return to the sidelines after serving a two-game suspension. But the postgame unity between the two teams left just as strong an impression as the final score.

After the final whistle blew, coaches exchanged handshakes, while players from both teams gathered around midfield for a group prayer.

It doesn't get much better than that, considering both Michigan and Nebraska were out for each other's heads for an entire afternoon.

Unfortunately for the Cornhuskers, their winless streak against ranked opponents lives on, having not defeated a Top-25 team since 2016, extending the record to 28-straight losses.

As for the Wolverines, it turned out to be a good afternoon on their second trip west in three weeks.

No matter the records or rankings, though, the postgame moment was a reminder that some things are bigger than football.