Michigan Baseball Player Apologizes In Predictable Style After Wild 'Snorting Line' Celebration

Michigan Wolverines infielder Mitch Voit had himself a day this past Sunday. Not only did he go 3-for-3 at the plate and drive in four runs in Michigan's 11-0 win over USC, but he also managed to go mega-viral, which is a tough thing to do when we're talking about Big Ten baseball in March.

Voit's moment came in the bottom of the second inning against the Trojans when he connected for a triple. After sliding head-first into third base, stayed on his knees and dropped his face to the third baseline to act as if he was sniffing the white powder.

It was a passionate and original celebration, that's for sure, but taking your nose to the ground to act like you're having some fun with some booger sugar isn't exactly the image the Michigan baseball program or university as a whole necessarily wants to portray.

Voit issued an apology on Monday morning for the celebration. Not only was his apology expected, so too was the manner in which he issued it: via a screenshot from the notes app on his phone. Anyone who has ever accomplished anything who has to apologize for something always uses the notes app, it's almost like a right of passage at this point.

"The gesture I made does not reflect my character, the household I was raised in, or the block M that I represent in any kind of way," Voit wrote in part.

To make this entire situation even funnier, Voit was named the Big Ten player of the week a few hours after he apologized for acting like he was ripping the third baseline.

Voit will have to let his bat do most of the talking moving forward, which shouldn't be all that difficult given that he's coming off of a week in which he hit .667 at the dish in five games.