Michigan Baseball Player 'Snorts' Third-Base Line In Diabolical Celebration You Simply Have To See

While still pretty tame and classic at the MLB level, baseball celebrations have evolved in recent years, specifically in college baseball. Gone are the days when players flex their muscles, point to their dugout, or simply scream out of excitement. Now, you'll see players dancing, shooting fake arrows, or doing whatever the hell else they find unique and fun after connecting on a nice hit.

Just when we thought we'd seen it all in the celebration category, in steps Michigan's Mitch Voit.

The Wolverines welcomed USC to town this weekend to begin Big Ten play. After the Trojans won the first two games of the three-game series, Michigan brought the bats to play Sunday and run-ruled USC 11-0 to avoid the sweep.

Voit played a major role in the Wolverines' win by going 3 for 3 at the dish and driving in four runs in the process. The junior out of Milwaukee connected for a triple in the bottom of the second inning and pulled out a celebration for the ages.

After sliding into third base head first, Voit stayed on his knees and dropped his face to the third baseline, acting as if he was sniffing the white powder.

I think we can all appreciate the passion from the young man here, but taking your nose down to the turf to act like you are partaking in some booger sugar may be crossing the line.

On the other hand, celebrations like this are insanely entertaining and do make mid-March college baseball games more intriguing to watch.

Nevertheless, I'm going to go out on a limb and say Michigan head coach Tracy Smith told Voit after the game to go ahead and retire that celebration.

Michigan may be 11-8 on the year, but the Wolverines are having more fun than any other 11-8 team in the country.