Michele Tafoya Rips ICE Critics Like Steve Kerr And Doc Rivers

Former NFL sideline reporter and current Minnesota Senate candidate Michele Tafoya joined OutKick's Dan Dakich on the Tuesday edition of Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich, and she had some thoughts about those criticizing the actions of ICE agents.

You know, like NBA coaches Steve Kerr and Doc Rivers.

Golden State Warriors bench boss Kerr backtracked and admitted to putting out misinformation about the situation in Minneapolis after the death of Renée Good when pressed on it by OutKick's Alejandro Avila.

As for Bucks coach Rivers, when asked about his previous comments by OutKick reporter Dan Zaksheske, he dug his heels in.

Dakich asked Tafoya for her thoughts on this.

"It's very easy (to criticize actions of federal agents) from the sidelines, particularly if you're someone who is, who is on secure buses and planes and cars and has security around you all the time," Tafoya said. "If you've never been in the position of these ICE officers who have been attacked had rocks thrown at them, had frozen water bottles thrown at them, have been just had people spit on them (and) in their faces, move cars at them — and we know that the threats against ICE have gone up exponentially — It's very easy to say, ‘I would have done it differently.’"

The former NFL reporter for NBC Sports likened it to how easy it is for sports fans to critique a coach's in-game decision-making when they're just sitting on the sidelines.

However, Tafoya said that this doesn't mean that we shouldn't try to understand what happened and make sure we know proper actions were taken.

Look, I think if anything wrong happened, it needs to be investigated," she said. "And there is an investigation going on into the death of Alex Pretti. I think that's absolutely necessary. And if there was any racial profiling, if there was anything untoward, illegal that happened here in Minneapolis, it should be investigated, and we'll let that play out.

"But to Monday morning quarterback, as we like to say, I think is unfair," she continued. "At the very least, these are hard-working people. They're just trying to do their jobs."