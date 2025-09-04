Michael Strahan Reveals NFL Ownership Ambitions In New Interview

I think we'd all like to be NFL owners, but Strahan is a bit closer to make that a reality

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan has had a heck of a career. Actually, multiple careers. From being a Super Bowl champion and the NFL's single-season sack leader to being one of the biggest TV personalities on the airwaves today, Strahan has been successful at pretty much everything he has done.

So, what if the New York Giants legend took a crack at being an NFL owner?

Well, in a new interview, Strahan said that this is something he would like to do.

While speaking to Boardroom co-founder and CEO Rich Kleiman, Strahan talked about his ownership ambitions.

"I'd love to own," Strahan said. "I love being the ownership side."

I'm not sure how much of a shock this is because most people would probably like to own an NFL team. I know I would. I'd like to put that goal on the record now.

Heck, owning the Dallas Cowboys was Homer Simpson's life dream, and I bet even he wouldn't trade away his best player for peanuts a week before the season started.

Unfortunately for Homer, he only ended up with the Denver Broncos.

However, Strahan said that he'd like to be a very specific kind of owner, not one who rules with an iron fist and has the final say on everything (I'd be that kind, though).

"I'm not there to say, ‘Well, you should draft that guy and you should do this.’ I want to be in an ownership position where I just advise (on) what you need. And I think one of the things that I felt good at with the Giants, which was like leadership, understanding guys, understanding motivation, understanding what pushes yourself to be great, the mentality that it takes."

I could see this not only happening, but working pretty well. Sometimes it's best for the owner to stay at arm's length from on-field decisions.

We've certainly seen it pan out poorly when the other approach is taken.