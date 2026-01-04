NFL Legend Michael Strahan Claps Back at Danny Kanell Over Claims Giants Should Dump Jaxson Dart

When it comes to quarterbacking in the NFL, the talent gap between 2025 first-rounder Jaxson Dart and the Giants' 1996 fourth-round pick Danny Kanell is wider than Michael Strahan's iconic front teeth.

Strahan recently caught wind of Kanell's criticisms of Dart. While the rookie has shown promise, the Giants are in danger of welcoming another high-profile passer.

The dysfunction in New York, and some ‘bad’ officiating along the way, this year prompted Jaxson Dart's father to voice his grievances on social media, sparking a chain reaction.

This led Kanell to dish out a slice of humble pie to the Dart family, suggesting the off-field noise is a red flag and nudging the Giants to go in a different direction.

Strahan was not a fan of the Giant-on-Giant critique.

The Hall of Famer clapped back at Kanell by referencing his former teammate's own lackluster career. During the Sunday slate of Week 18 games, Strahan effectively sacked Kanell over the comments, saying:

"One of my old teammates, Danny Kanell, said, well, I don't know if Jaxson Dart has proven he's the quarterback of the future. If he deserved a new contract. But Danny played two good games and got a new contract, so relax there Danny."

The FOX NFL Sunday crew reacted with a collective "SHOTS FIRED," and a rebuttal from Kanell is likely on the way.

The truth is that Kanell never cemented himself with the Giants from 1996 to 1998, making him an easy target for Strahan.

Strahan, by comparison, is the franchise's leader in career sacks with 141.5.

But did Kanell have a point? Given that his argument relied on reining in Dart's father for calling out officiating online, the jab felt more like a non-football issue than a critique of production.

Kanell wrapping his argument into a question about committing to Dart came off as a non-sequitur:

"I don't know if Jaxson Dart is the long-term answer for the Giants," Kanell said. "When I think of a first-round draft pick, I think it's somebody that you should picture for 10 to 12 years as your guy. I still haven't seen development as a passer. He still is running the football, and they're designing runs for him. But I wanna see him take that next step as a passer, and I just haven't seen it yet."

By most estimations, Dart has exceeded expectations as a late first-round pick, totaling 20 touchdowns heading into the finale. He has showcased elite mobility, though his lack of self-preservation on runs raises questions about his long-term health.

Heading into the Week 17 Toilet Bowl against the Raiders, analysts suggested New York consider a tank job to land Indiana's Heisman winner, Fernando Mendoza. Such a move would force the Giants to either pair Mendoza with Dart or trade the rookie. With the Giants out of contention for the top pick after a recent win, Dart remains in position to be the long-term answer, even if Kanell has outed himself as a critic.

