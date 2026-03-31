Michael Soroka Marked His Arizona Diamondbacks Debut With A Filthy Immaculate Inning

Vibes in the desert are immaculate, thanks to Michael Soroka.

Michael Soroka just went out and absolutely bullied the Tigers in his Diamondbacks debut, turning what was supposed to be a comeback performance into a total steamrolling that included a nine-pitch immaculate fifth inning.

The 28-year-old Canadian racked up 10 strikeouts over five scoreless innings in a dazzling Arizona debut. That fifth-inning masterpiece saw him carve through Javier Baez, Kerry Carpenter and Gleyber Torres on nine straight strikes, making him just the fourth pitcher in Arizona history to pull off the feat.

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The debut in Diamondbacks threads was an unexpectedly jaw-dropping performance for a guy who spent the last few years basically living in a training room with back-to-back Achilles tears, but he looked like he had not missed a beat since his All-Star days in Atlanta.

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Soroka capped the sequence by blowing 95 mph cheese past Torres, punctuating a night where he was spamming a slurve that had Detroit hitters playing cross-eyed.

Soroka dealt with some early traffic before flipping a switch and retiring the final eight batters he faced. By the time he was done, Soroka had 19 combined whiffs and called strikes, and a standing ovation from the home crowd.

Arizona taking a $7.5 million flyer on him this offseason is already looking like a steal.

With Merrill Kelly sidelined, the D-backs desperately needed someone to anchor the rotation, and Soroka more than delivered on those expectations.

Vibes in the desert are immaculate, thanks to Mike Soroka.

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