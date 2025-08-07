Chicago Cubs' Andrew Kittredge Pitches Immaculate Inning After Meltdown on the Mound

Chicago Cubs reliever Andrew Kittredge delivered a bounce-back performance for the ages Wednesday night, tossing an immaculate inning.

Kittredge, a new Cubs pitcher acquired in a trade before the deadline, had a rough outing on Tuesday, to the point he was booed off the mound. He gave up four runs in a third of an inning pitched. The Cubs lost that game, 5-1.

The 35-year-old Kittredge returned to the mound in the top of the seventh inning on Wednesday and tossed nine pitches, all strikes, to stylishly retire Austin Hays, Gavin Lux, and Tyler Stephenson.

Kittredge's dominant comeback performance tallied the sixth immaculate inning in Cubs history. It was the first immaculate inning by a Cubs pitcher since 2022 when Hayden Wesneski threw an immaculate fifth frame against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cubs catcher Carson Kelly shared that his three consecutive strikes followed the same pattern.

"We went sinker, sinker, slider. Sinker, sinker, slider. Sinker, sinker ... slider? It was pretty cool to be a part of that," Kelly said (via ESPN's Jesse Rogers).

The Cubs dodge a sweep against the Cincinnati Reds with 6-1 victory, feeding off the momentum of Kittredge's seventh inning.

