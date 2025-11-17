Michael Penix Jr. Staring At Season-Ending Knee Injury As Falcons Turn To Kirk Cousins

Falcons quarterback seeks second opinion on knee injury but sources say outlook 'not encouraging'

Maybe the Atlanta Falcons were smart not to trade Kirk Cousins after all because he may be their starting quarterback the remainder of the season if Michael Penix Jr., feared out the rest of the season, doesn't get a good word from doctors.

Penix Jr. has been told by team doctors he's done for the season following a ligament injury to his right knee during Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Penix Jr. Seeks Second Opinion

ESPN reported Monday morning Penix is seeking an alternate second opinion that might give him hope of returning to play. But, the report concluded, "it is not encouraging."

So Penix Jt. knee injuries continue to be an issue.

He missed the 2018 and 2020 seasons in college when he tore the ACL in the left knee. He missed a Week 8 start because he suffered a bone bruise to the left knee in Week 7.

And now this injury to the other knee.

Penix Jr. Clearly Frustrated

The Falcons QB left Sunday's game when he was hit hard on an incomplete pass in the third quarter. Penix Jr. seemed to know something was amiss as he tossed his helmet in frustration before Falcons trainers and doctors reached him to begin attending to him.

So what does this all mean?

Well, it's Cousins time.

Remember him?

He was the Falcons starting quarterback when the 2024 season dawned but lost his starting job to Penix Jr. before either player's first season with the team was complete. This year, Falcons coach Raheem Morris made the understandable decision to make the younger Penix Jr. his unquestioned starter.

Kirk Cousins Gets A Chance

That riled Cousins. So he requested a trade. He even made the request directly to ownership.

Ultimately, the Falcons fielded some interest in Cousins but decided to keep him despite the high cost of paying him his full $27.5 million base salary – which makes him the NFL's highest-paid backup.

Cousins has played in three games so far this season, including Sunday. But he's started only one game after a full week of practice and that didn't exactly go great. He completed 21 of 31 passes for 173 yards in a 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

So, if Cousins wants to show he's worthy of a trade in the offseason to a team needing a bridge starting quarterback, it might be a good idea for him to play better in Penix Jr's. looming absence.

The Falcons, by the way, are hurting. Their starting quarterback is out. Receiver Drake London is dealing with a knee injury as well and is out this game and possibly longer.

Yes, rough times for the Falcons.