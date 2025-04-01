Door To A Kirk Cousins Trade Is Now Ajar As Falcons May Be Convinced To Move On

PALM BEACH – When Arthur Blank talked with Kirk Cousins on the phone about the quarterback's future with the Atlanta Falcons, the club owner basically listened for most of the hour they were on the line, said he took five pages of notes, and promised to pass along his thoughts to his football people.

At no point did Blank say the Falcons definitely would or would not trade Cousins.

"We'll see how things play out," Blank said of the issue on Tuesday.

Falcons Would Weigh Trade

And although it has been the team's stance that Cousins will be the backup to Michael Penix Jr. and will not be traded, the door to an actual trade is now ajar.

"There’s definitely a human side when you want to see him go out and be the best version of himself," coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday morning. "This is not a thing where we’re holding you back if the opportunity presents itself.

"If it’s something that’s good for both of us — it’s good for the Falcons and Kirk Cousins – we certainly would like to see that happen."

And there it is.

The Falcons would be willing to trade Cousins if it's good for them. If it benefits them.

Falcons Soften Their Stance

While this is not a full-throated declaration that Cousins is now available, it is a softening of the team's past stance. Maybe OutKick was right about this matter after all.

And this is the moment where we have to translate what the Falcons are saying (again):

What they mean by "good for us" is they would probably trade Cousins if a team offers them not just a draft pick for the quarterback, but also pays part of the $37.5 million in dead money that would be on Atlanta's salary cap if they make the trade.

That, by the way, is a tough ask for everyone.

There has to be a team that may have a situation where Cousins come become a starter or has a chance to become a starter which is what he's looking for. There has to be a team that wants him enough to give up a draft pick and money.

And the Falcons have to be comfortable not giving Cousins to a rival.

What team might that be?

Kevin Stefanski History With Cousins

The Cleveland Browns make a lot of sense.

The Browns have a history with Cousins in that coach Kevin Stefanski was his quarterback coach and offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. They make sense because they are basically done with Deshaun Watson and want a veteran to potentially help them in 2025.

And then the Browns have budgeted for a veteran quarterback, but that may (or may not) include taking on his salary while also taking on some of Atlanta's cap burden in the deal.

The Browns and Cousins would likely redo his deal once he's traded. But with approximately only $18 million in cap space left this year, can they pay enough to appease the Falcons?

Cousins doesn't expect a trade to happen soon. He actually doesn't want it to happen soon.

Situation Won't Be Resolved Quickly

And, in the meantime, the Falcons are aware Cousins will probably miss all the team's conditioning and other offseason activities.

"I’m not going to be foolish enough to think that he’s going to show up for voluntary work right now," Morris said. "We’re dealing with a business-type mode right now. I don’t think he’ll be there. If he is, we’ll welcome him with open arms. But I’m not going to be fool enough to make myself get worked up and angry about Kirk Cousins missing voluntary workouts."

So it is a wait-and-see situation now.

Cousins wants to be traded, just not yet. The Falcons don't want to trade Cousins, unless they do under the right circumstances. And the Cleveland Browns are lurking in the background.

So the game has to continue for now, and that includes the Falcons opening the trade door a crack, but not leaving it wide open:

"We invested in Kirk last year," Morris said. "We invested in some major way, and right now we feel really strong about him being our backup quarterback and the things he can do for us."