Michael Malone Is The Greatest Coach Of All Time, According To UNC Graphic

Are the Tar Heels really going to put a graphic out like this in good faith?

Think of some of the greatest coaches in the history of basketball.

Red Auerbach, Dean Smith, Gregg Popovich, Mike Krzyzewski, John Wooden.

All of them pale in comparison to the sheer basketball greatness of new North Carolina Tar Heels coach Michael Malone.

Or at least that's what the graphic that UNC's official X page posted on Saturday would have you think.

"Just to list a few."

Ah, so there's MORE? Color me impressed.

You mean to tell me Malone is directly responsible for all of these great players being as successful as they are?

Sounds about right to me.

I mean, who knows where guys like LeBron James, Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Boogie Cousins, and Klay Thompson would be without the guiding hand of Michael Malone.

Okay, all kidding aside, yes, Malone was an assistant coach at spots like Cleveland, New Orleans, Golden State, and Sacramento, before becoming the head coach at Denver, and, ultimately, North Carolina, but let's be real here.

Are the Tar Heels really going to put a graphic out like this in good faith?

I'm sure if they could have foreseen the backlash they would be receiving in the comments section, they probably would've scrapped this graphic and just made a Nuggets-centric one.

In fairness to Malone, I'm sure he played some small part in a good portion of these guys becoming the players they are today, but you can't just put that on a graphic without context and expect to not get roasted into oblivion.

It's even more hilarious when Malone was North Carolina's plan D, as one of the commenters pointed out.

And to top it all off, Malone has an NBA Championship ring to his name, which would be the easiest thing in the world to sell as a bragging point.

Then again, Coach K already flamed Carolina for flexing Belichick's six rings before getting their faces caved in on the football field every Saturday last fall, so maybe it really is "damned if you do, damned if you don't" in Chapel Hill for the time being.

Win some games first, Tar Heels. Then you can make all the social media graphics you want.