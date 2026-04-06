Coach K Delivers Brutal One-Liner In Response To North Carolina's New Hire

The long and winding coaching search for the next head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels has officially come to a close.

After Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd signed an extension to stay in Tuscon and remain the head coach of the Wildcats, many were left scratching their heads wondering where the Tar Heels would turn in their search.

Many national media members narrowed it down to either Billy Donovan or Dusty May, but no one could have foreseen Carolina's choice of ex-Denver Nuggets coach, Mike Malone.

Shocking? You bet!

It was so out of left field that even basketball royalty, like former Duke head coach, Mike Kryzyzewski, was left wondering if the announcement was real while on The Pat McAfee Show earlier Monday.

"Is that real?" Coach K muttered under his breath.

Then, when McAfee and the boys started hyping the hire, wondering aloud if North Carolina was going to start "smacking Duke around again" now that they had an NBA champion as their head coach, Coach K delivered a quip that surely had everyone in Chapel Hill ready to jump through their TV screens and tackle the old bastard.

"Well, they had an NFL champion hired as their head coach, and Duke beat Carolina in football this year."

BOOM! Roasted.

And what a ricochet shot at Bill Belichick, too.

I think Coach K immediately realized what he said, too, since he was quick to offer the old "Bill is a great coach" platitude after running him over with the team bus.

Kryzyzewski has a point, though. This hire means nothing just because Malone is a former NBA champion.

It's going to take a lot more than that to get Carolina back to where they want to be, and no one knows that better than their arch rival.

Some fans were definitely triggered in the comments section, too, so it's clear Kryzyzewski knew exactly what he was doing with his dry and sardonic response.

I'm not the biggest Coach K fan in the world, but it looks like he just fired an effective first shot in the updated edition of the Duke-Carolina rivalry.

Your move, Tar Heels.