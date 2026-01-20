NCAA Golf Champion Gives Up Masters Invite With Shocking Decision

The sentiment surrounding LIV Golf in recent weeks hasn't exactly been a positive one, with Brooks Koepka opting to leave and suspicious comments made by Bryson DeChambeau on his future, but the Saudi-backed circuit did announce a win of sorts on Tuesday with the signing of Michael La Sasso.

La Sasso, the reigning NCAA individual champion from Ole Miss, has officially signed to join Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC on a multi-year agreement with the expectation that he will make his debut in next month's season-opening event in Saudi Arabia.

"I’m incredibly excited to join HyFlyers GC and take this next step in my career," LaSasso said in a press release shared by LIV. "It’s a rare opportunity to learn from one of the greatest players in the history of the game, and I don’t take that lightly. LIV Golf allows me to compete at the highest level on a global stage, and I thrive in a team environment, especially one with the camaraderie and support that defines HyFlyers GC. My focus is on learning, continuing to improve, and doing everything I can to help our team succeed."

The 21-year-old La Sasso made six starts on the PGA Tour last season as an amateur, but will be turning professional as he joins the HyFlyers, which is a decision that carries major ramifications.

While turning pro and receiving what is presumably a large, guaranteed paycheck was the biggest selling point of joining LIV Golf, it's safe to assume that La Sasso's decision wasn't a no-brainer given what he earned by winning last year's NCAA individual title.

The Raleigh, North Carolina native received an exemption into the 2026 Masters with his NCAA title, but forfeited his spot in the field with his decision to turn professional and join Mickelson's LIV squad.

Passing on an earned invitation to compete in the Masters, a dream of every up-and-coming player, could not have been easy. Then again, money, plus the opportunity to compete alongside Mickelson, talks rather loudly.

La Sasso also occupied the No. 3 spot in the PGA Tour University Rankings, and with another strong year at Ole Miss, would have had a legitimate shot at taking the top spot, which awards you a PGA Tour membership for the remainder of the season. A Top 10 finish in the rankings gives players a full Korn Ferry Tour membership.