LIV Golf Looks Desperate While Flaunting Bryson DeChambeau's Incredibly Awkward Quote About His Future

With Brooks Koepka's surprise exit from LIV Golf to return to the PGA Tour this season, speculation about which LIV player may follow has become the talking point in the world of professional golf. Bryson DeChambeau shared his thoughts about the recent developments and couldn't have possibly sounded less committed to LIV's long-term future, but don't tell the circuit that.

DeChambeau, who is by far and away the most-popular player on LIV, joined Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith in a season preview press conference on Tuesday. When asked to share his thoughts about recent moves, he offered up what felt like a very telling statement consisting of very few words.

"I'm contracted through 2026, so, excited about this year," DeChambeau said.

Not exactly a glowing endorsement, and certainly not a commitment to the Saudi-backed circuit beyond this season.

Nevertheless, it didn't stop LIV Golf's official X account from flaunting the quote – and adding a bit of color to it – as if it were something to brag about.

DeChambeau also added to speculation about what his future may hold by posting a photo of him standing next to an Exit sign and asking his Instagram followers, "What would you do?"

DeChambeau leaning into the drama and posting a highly unserious photo to his Instagram Story only add to it isn't a surprise at all; the man understands the social media and clicks game.

As for his statement during the press conference, he not only made a factual statement but also reminded LIV Golf that he holds all the leverage in this situation.

LIV will, or at least should, do everything it possibly can to sign DeChambeau to a new contract, because without him, its foundation gets shakier than it already is.

Koepka leaving LIV to return to the PGA Tour cracked open the floodgates, but if DeChambeau were to leave following the 2026 season, those floodgates would be swung wide open.

Rahm, Smith, and DeChambeau are the only three LIV players who would be eligible to return under the Tour's new Returning Member Program.

This isn't the first time DeChambeau has been standoffish when it comes to committing to an extended future with LIV Golf.

In late December, just after Koepka announced he was leaving LIV, DeChambeau made it clear he would like to see some changes made on the circuit.

"Things have got to change. Things have got to improve. And I think Scott's [O'Neil] done a fabulous job with the year that he's had," DeChambeau continued, noting LIV CEO Scott O'Neil. "And I think this year's going to be even better, now he's got the right people in place, and he can run the organization, the way he wants to do this here."

"It's where I want to be, but ultimately, it's got to make sense for everybody," DeChambeau continued. "Because I could just do YouTube golf and be totally fine as well."

Floating the idea of just becoming a YouTube golfer who could just turn up for major championships instead of committing to LIV Golf long term is about as bad a situation as one could imagine for the circuit.