Bryson DeChambeau Sounds Way Less Than All-In On LIV Golf

LIV Golf and its future were handed a substantial blow earlier this month with the departure of Brooks Koepka. Losing a five-time major champion is less than ideal for a circuit still desperate for eyeballs, but Koepka's exit would pale in comparison to the fallout if Bryson DeChambeau followed suit.

The idea of DeChambeau potentially leaving LIV seems ridiculous given that he's been the Saudi-backed circuit's biggest proponent and has had tremendous success both on and off the golf course since joining in 2022.

Despite his success, the building of a personal brand, creative freedom, and the extra zeros added to his bank account, he does not sound entirely sold on LIV Golf's future.

It has been widely reported that DeChambeau's current LIV contract will expire at the end of the 2026 campaign, which begins in February. In an ideal world, LIV Golf officials would love to have DeChambeau signed to a fresh new contract prior to the 2026 season getting underway, but the two-time major winner isn't just staying patient on that front; he's sharing his opinion that changes need to be made.

"I don't know about [getting a new contract signed] before Riyadh, there's a lot of things to go through," DeChambeau told Tom Hobbs of Flushing It Golf. "You know, it's a scenario that is very unique. With Brooks leaving it definitely throws in some unique things.

"And look, I mean, like I've said all along, I want to do this, I want to grow team golf across the globe. But it has to be right. And there's a lot of things that have to be done in order for it to be right, you know?

"Things have got to change. Things have got to improve. And I think Scott's [O'Neil] done a fabulous job with the year that he's had," DeChambeau continued, noting LIV CEO Scott O'Neil. "And I think this year's going to be even better, now he's got the right people in place and he can run the organization, the way he wants to do this here."

DeChambeau Doesn't Sound Sold On LIV Golf's Future

While DeChambeau may just be acting coy and not wanting to reveal any of his cards, it doesn't take much to read between the lines, but he wasn't done adding to the speculation.

"It's where I want to be, but ultimately, it's got to make sense for everybody," DeChambeau said of LIV. "Because I could just do YouTube golf and be totally fine as well."

And there it is, the biggest blow of them all.

LIV Golf can not love the fact that its biggest star is mentioning the idea of going full-time on YouTube while discussing the potential of signing — or not signing — a new contract.

DeChambeau has grown his YouTube channel to over 2.5 million subscribers since really going full throttle in the space about three years ago. He's been open in the past about how much he truly enjoys creating content, and has grown quite a fanbase by simply posting videos on the platform.

As the 2024 U.S. Open winner, DeChambeau is exempt into the tournament through 2034 and is exempt into the other three major championships through 2029.