Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Rank NFL's Top QBs But Never Mention Dak Prescott

Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs recently ranked the top quarterbacks in the NFL — with one major omission.

During the most recent installment of Parsons' podcast The Edge, the two Dallas Cowboys defenders were discussing the impressive play of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Not only do they think he's locked up the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but Diggs believes Daniels is already a top-5 QB in the league.

Parsons and Diggs then proceeded to rattle off other quarterbacks they'd rank highly on that list, in no particular order: Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford and even Sam Darnold.

"I can't give you a top-5 right now, based on how everybody is performing," Parsons said.

There was one signal caller in particular, though, who was noticeably absent from their list: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

Given the lack of production from Prescott and the Cowboys' offense in 2024, the snub is probably fair. But it is odd to hear a couple of All-Pros giving props to the league's best quarterbacks without even a mention of their own teammate. Especially since Prescott threw for 4,516 yards last season with 36 touchdowns and just nine interceptions.

This year, though, is a different story. Prescott has completed 63.7% of his throws for 1,845 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions through seven games. The Cowboys are 3-4, and in all four of Dallas' losses this season, they've trailed by at least three scores at some point during the game.

And while Dak Prescott is hardly the team's only problem, Cowboys fans expect better from their $240-million star quarterback. And, apparently, so do Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.