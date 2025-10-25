Miami Hurricanes Tickets Are The Cheapest Thing In America Today

The Miami Hurricanes predictably lost a winnable football game last week. It was bound to happen, mainly because it's become a staple in this Mario Cristobal era.

The Canes, No. 2 at the time, lost to Louisville last Friday. Carson Beck threw a billion interceptions. It was Miami's first home loss in nearly two years. Fans were PISSED, clearly.

The good news? They're still No. 9 in the country, and should – should – still make the playoffs. The bad news? Nobody is apparently that jazzed up to watch them rebound tonight against Stanford.

And by that, I mean your Starbucks order today will cost far more than a ticket to tonight's … ACC … showdown:

Is $5 enticing enough to head on over to the stadium tonight?

It's true, by the way. All of it. Head on over to Ticketmaster today, and you'll find single tickets at Hard Rock tonight going for $5.85 as of 10 a.m. this morning.

$5.85! Do you realize how cheap that is in 2025? You can't find ANYTHING for $5.85 anymore. Coffee, beer, milk, eggs, can of copenhagan, box of condoms (allegedly) – you name it. What a DEAL!

It will literally cost you infinitely more in the gas to get to the stadium and to park, than it will to sit your ass down for three hours and watch some Miami Hurricanes football. And this is the No. 9 team in the country! Up until last week, a lot of folks thought they were the best team in college football.

So, what's going on here? Couple things …

1. Stanford is awful.

2. Stanford is not an ACC team, despite what realignment tells you. Nobody thinks this is an ACC matchup. It's silly.

3. I'm not sure anyone in Coral Gables has a CLUE where Stanford is on a map.

4. The Canes lost last week, and fans are still annoyed. It didn't hurt them like it would've back in the old playoff days, but it's still frustrating given the program does this every year. Fans are rightfully skeptical.

5. There are roughly a zillion other things to do in Miami tonight.

Those are just off the top of my head. I'm sure there are other reasons, but that's what I've got right now.

Anyway, for those of you looking for something to do later, head on over to Hard Rock Stadium! Big game. Big bounce-back game for the Canes. Can't afford any more losses. They need the fans now more than ever!