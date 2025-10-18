Miami Hurricanes Fans Beat The Absolute Snot Out Of Each Other Following Stunning Loss

There is a TON to break down in this ass-kicking

In the least shocking news of 2025, the No. 2 Miami Hurricanes lost a game they should've won Friday night, and now their undefeated season is toast. If they're not careful, their playoff hopes will be, too.

Last year it was Georgia Tech. Last night, it was unranked Louisville coming into Miami Gardens and dominating the Canes for their first home loss in two years.

Carson Beck threw four picks just so Miami fans could truly enjoy the Carson Beck experience at least one time this year, and Louisville never trailed.

Beck's fourth interception really put a bow on the whole thing, as it came with 30 seconds left with Miami in field goal range, down 24-21. Amazing.

Anyway, I say all that not to shit on the Canes (well, kind of), but to provide some much-needed context for this absolute BRAWL you're about to see after the game.

Friendly fire!

Hurricanes fans take the low road, predictably

WOW! What a fight! I know we write about these fan-fights at least once a week. They're a dime-a-dozen at this point. But still … this one was SOLID.

The best part? Well, there were a couple best parts:

1. It all starts so innocently … and then BAM. Game on. Was this pre-planned or did it just come together organically? What's the backstory here?

2. Does anyone tie their shoes in Miami? Why are so many shoes coming off? I don't get it. How do you go into a fight so unprepared?

3. Dragging the kid by his feet down the corridor, and then coming back a few seconds later and landing an absolute death punch, was a tough watch. You don't come back from that.

4. How about the FSU fan in the Warrick Dunn jersey! What are YOU doing at a Miami-Louisville game on a Friday night in October? Amazing. Love that dude.

Anyway, not the best night for the Canes or their fans. The stadium looked half-empty the whole time. Miami looked like ass the whole time. The fans took it all out on themselves after the final whistle.

At least they have the Dolphins!